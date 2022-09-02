How everyday toxins are a risk to our health

You'll find the answer in this week’s In Good Shape:

How our bodies detox

The body's own detoxification system is very efficient. The liver does the heavy lifting. It cleanses the blood of toxins, which have been passed on via the stomach and colon. The kidneys and duodenum also do their bit.

Hormone-disrupting chemicals

More than 350,000 manufactured chemicals are in circulation worldwide. Scientists are particularly worried by hormone-disrupting substances. They are believed to be linked to cancer, developmental problems and obesity.

Do detox cures work?

Detox cures are meant to rid the body of toxins that make us ill. The hype persists, even though the medical benefits are questionable at best. And they can even make us sick.

Everyday foods can be toxic

Potatoes, beans or poppyseeds can be poisonous if they are not properly prepared.

Animal toxins can have medical benefits

Some 200,000 poisonous animals exist worldwide. Zootoxins are a potential treasure trove. Chlorotoxin in the venom of deathstalker scorpions can make human brain tumors visible. A toxin in bee venom could help to beat aggressive breast cancer.

A workout for your legs

Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann shares an exercise for our leg muscles.

