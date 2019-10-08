UN: 168 million people will need humanitarian help in 2020

Around 167.6 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance in 2020, including food, shelter and healthcare, according to the United Nation's Global Humanitarian Overview.

The UN report said this estimate, which it said was the highest in decades, will only continue to grow "unless climate change and the root causes of conflict are better addressed."

Global Humanitarian Overview's key takeaways

One in 45 people in the world, or 167.6 million, will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2020.

The UN and its partners aim to assist 109 million of the most vulnerable people and will require $28.8 billion (€26 billion) to do so.

As of November 2019, the number of people in need sits at 166.5 million, 26% more than the UN expected a year ago, with the UN and its partners aiming to assist 117.4 million of these people with a financial requirement of $29.7 billion.

Highly violent conflicts have risen from 36 to 2018 to 41 in 2019, the first increase in four years.

In the first nine months of this year, 825 attacks on health workers took place, resulting in 171 deaths — more attacks and resulting deaths than the whole of 2018.

dv/rt (AFP, dpa)

