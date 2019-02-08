UK's Prince Philip gives up driving license after accident

The 97-year-old spouse of Queen Elizabeth was involved in a car crash when he was driving out of the 20,000-acre (8,093-hectare) Sandringham estate in the east of England in January.

"After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence," a statement from Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

An investigation into the crash has been passed to the principal public prosecuting agency for conducting criminal prosecutions in the UK: "The investigation file for the collision has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for their consideration," Norfolk police said. The CPS then announced: "We review each file carefully before a decision is made and will take this development into account."

Police officers at the scene of the crash in January

The accident had involved the prince's Land Rover Freelander and a Kia car with two women and a baby on board. The baby was unhurt but the two women were treated in hospital, one of them for a broken wrist.

Two days later, the prince was seen driving another Land Rover near Sandringham Parish Church.

There is no upper age limit for driving in the UK, although drivers are sent a form to renew their license when they reach the age of 70. Then, drivers have to re-apply every three years for a permit.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Kids and corgis Elizabeth's love for these little four-legged friends is legendary. Aside from her family, the corgis have been her lifelong companions at Windsor Castle, Balmoral or Sandringham estate. Gossip papers have often joked that the queen could never be blackmailed. Unless, perhaps, someone were reckless enough to put a gun to one of her corgi's heads.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary First crown, then family Royal biographers have recounted tales of a difficult family life for the royals. A prime example: the distanced, strictly protocol handshake the young queen shared with a toddler Prince Charles after reuniting following a long trip abroad. And Philip was no softy, either; on the contrary, he was quite strict.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary When England could still win This picture shows an emotional moment from recent English history: the last time the Brits won the football World Cup, defeating the Germans 4-2 after extra time in the 1966 final. Did Prince Philip, with his German heritage, feel a sense of sympathy for Uwe Seeler and the rest of the boys? Probably not, given his wide smile in the photo above.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Losing support After the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997, sympathy for the royal family was at an all-time low. For too long, the queen had been silent about the misfortunes of the popular people's princess. Only by making a public, albeit late, visit to the memorial site outside Buckingham Palace was she able to regain the public's favor.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Heir-in-waiting Prince Charles, the firstborn, has lived a life as perpetual heir to the throne. Even at the age of 91, his mother refuses to step down. With Charles nearing 70, it's quite possible that he will never become king. Next in the line of succession: his far more popular son, William.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary May I? Elizabeth and Philip live an asymmetrical marriage. Protocol knows no mercy: Elizabeth must always go first, even when it comes to feeding elephants. But the prince has managed to carve out a life for himself as a No. 2. He is loyal, but has developed his own style that's at times insensitive, at times witty — and incredibly gaffe-prone.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary 'Well then, give me a pint!' Prince Philip has always been one for jokes — even those at the expense of his wife. Back in 2002, he was amused to see the caricature of Elizabeth featured in the TV series "EastEnders" on display at The Cartoon Museum in London, of which he's a patron. But not too amused — there was his decades-long marriage to think about, of course. Author: Volker Wagener (cmk)



jm/kl (Reuters, AP)

