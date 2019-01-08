UK's Prince Philip escapes unhurt after car crash

Prince Philip, the 97-year-old husband to Queen Elizabeth II, was involved in a car accident on Thursday but was uninjured, Buckingham Palace and police confirmed.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," the palace said in a statement.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near Sandringham estate in Norfolk in southeastern England. Norfolk Police officers were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. (1500 GMT).

Two people in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries in the accident and were treated by ambulance crews, a police spokesperson said.

Local radio station KLFM 96.7 snapped a picture of the accident, which appeared to show the Range Rover Philip was driving flipped on its side, with another car crashed on the side of the road. Initially, it was treated as an ordinary car accident until the broadcaster realized they had a scoop.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman confirmed reports that Prince Philip had been driving at the time of the accident.

Shortly after the crash, John Sentamu, the Archbishop of York, tweeted out prayers for Prince Philip — and later for the other victims as it became clear others had been hurt.

Neither palace officials nor police have released further details about the accident.

Elizabeth and Philip were married in 1947 at Westminster Abbey. Philip, a former naval officer who is known for his off-color remarks, has remained by the Queen's side during her long reign.

He retired from public life in 2017 and did not accompany the Queen to a Christmas Day church service.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Kids and corgis Elizabeth's love for these little four-legged friends is legendary. Aside from her family, the corgis have been her lifelong companions at Windsor Castle, Balmoral or Sandringham estate. Gossip papers have often joked that the queen could never be blackmailed. Unless, perhaps, someone were reckless enough to put a gun to one of her corgi's heads.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary First crown, then family Royal biographers have recounted tales of a difficult family life for the royals. A prime example: the distanced, strictly protocol handshake the young queen shared with a toddler Prince Charles after reuniting following a long trip abroad. And Philip was no softy, either; on the contrary, he was quite strict.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary When England could still win This picture shows an emotional moment from recent English history: the last time the Brits won the football World Cup, defeating the Germans 4-2 after extra time in the 1966 final. Did Prince Philip, with his German heritage, feel a sense of sympathy for Uwe Seeler and the rest of the boys? Probably not, given his wide smile in the photo above.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Losing support After the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997, sympathy for the royal family was at an all-time low. For too long, the queen had been silent about the misfortunes of the popular people's princess. Only by making a public, albeit late, visit to the memorial site outside Buckingham Palace was she able to regain the public's favor.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Heir-in-waiting Prince Charles, the firstborn, has lived a life as perpetual heir to the throne. Even at the age of 91, his mother refuses to step down. With Charles nearing 70, it's quite possible that he will never become king. Next in the line of succession: his far more popular son, William.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary May I? Elizabeth and Philip live an asymmetrical marriage. Protocol knows no mercy: Elizabeth must always go first, even when it comes to feeding elephants. But the prince has managed to carve out a life for himself as a No. 2. He is loyal, but has developed his own style that's at times insensitive, at times witty — and incredibly gaffe-prone.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary 'Well then, give me a pint!' Prince Philip has always been one for jokes — even those at the expense of his wife. Back in 2002, he was amused to see the caricature of Elizabeth featured in the TV series "EastEnders" on display at The Cartoon Museum in London, of which he's a patron. But not too amused — there was his decades-long marriage to think about, of course. Author: Volker Wagener (cmk)



