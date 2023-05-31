Ukrainian soldiers prepare for urban combat

ConflictsUkraineUkrainian soldiers prepare for urban combatTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMax Zander2 hours ago2 hours agoUkraine is preparing its forces for its long-awaited counteroffensive to retake cities in the east from the Russians. To do that, troops will have to fight street-by-street, house-by-house. Urban warfare poses some of the greatest risks to soldiers.https://p.dw.com/p/4S61yAdvertisement