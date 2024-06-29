  1. Skip to content
Israel's Gaza bombardment creates dangerous trash piles

Nita Blake-Persen
June 29, 2024

Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza has claimed thousands of lives. It has also created a waste management problem: without trash collection services, garbage is piling up among the ruins, adding to the risk of disease and contamination.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hefA
