Israel's Gaza bombardment creates dangerous trash piles
Conflicts
Middle East
Nita Blake-Persen
06/29/2024
June 29, 2024
Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza has claimed thousands of lives. It has also created a waste management problem: without trash collection services, garbage is piling up among the ruins, adding to the risk of disease and contamination.