Ukraine's Zelenskyy says war needs to end by winter — live updates

G7 vows to back Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have pledged enduring support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

In a statement from their summit taking place in southern Germany, the G7 countries said they would "continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

The group voiced "serious concern" over Russia's plans to deliver missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads to Belarus.

"We urge Russia to behave responsibly and exercise restraint," the statement said.

G7 leaders also called on Moscow to allow grain shipments to leave Ukraine and to "cease, without condition, its attacks on agricultural and transport infrastructure."

US to send Ukraine air-defense missiles: source

The US is reportedly planning to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine to defend against Russian attacks.

A source cited by news agencies said US President Joe Biden "has made the procurement of advanced air defense systems for Ukraine a priority."

The source said an announcement on the purchase of NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed "advanced medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defense system," was "likely this week."

Other materiel, such as "additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars," were also part of the arrangement, the source was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to world leaders at a G7 summit on Monday to step up support for Kyiv and intensify sanctions against Russia to help end the war.

Scholz: West won't 'torpedo' G20 over Putin presence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has indicated that he is open to taking part in the G20 summit later this year, even if Russian President Vladimir Putin also attends.

In an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, Scholz said the West has no intention to "torpedo'' the group of 20 major economies that also includes Russia.

The G20 summit is due to take place in Indonesia in November.

The German chancellor said cooperation was important and that the group of major developed and developing economies will continue to play a "big role."

"We must not walk into the trap Putin sets of asserting that the world is divided into the global West... and all the rest. That's not true. There are democracies all over the world and they have very similar perspectives,'' he said.

Scholz, who is hosting this week's G7 summit in Bavaria, said he would make a final decision about whether to attend the gathering "shortly before departure."

He told leaders on Monday that the G7 "will continue to increase pressure on Putin" over his invasion of Ukraine, adding that "this war has to come to an end."

Zelenskyy wants war over by year's end: diplomats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to world leaders attending a G7 summit to do everything they can to end Russia's invasion of his country before winter sets in, according to diplomats.

Zelenskyy delivered a closed-door address via video link on the second day of the G7 gathering taking place in the German Alps.

Diplomatic sources cited by news agencies said he urged leaders to intensify sanctions against Moscow and boost reconstruction aid for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also asked for anti-aircraft defense systems and security guarantees, according to a European official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Civilians told to 'urgently' evacuate Lysychansk

Regional authorities have urged civilians to leave the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, which is under attack from Russian forces.

"Due to the real threat to life and health, we call on you to evacuate urgently," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the situation there was "very difficult." It is not clear how many of Lysychansk's 100,000 inhabitants remain in the city.

Gaidai said earlier on Monday that Lysychansk was suffering "catastrophic" damage from Russian shelling following the fall of neighboring Sievierodonetsk over the weekend.

G7 to seek price cap on Russian oil

The G7 leaders are planning to announce an agreement to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, according to a US official cited by news agencies.

The cap is part of a new package of measures designed to increase pressure on Moscow, including raising tariffs on Russian goods and imposing new sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and entities.

"The dual objectives of G7 leaders have been to take direct aim at (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's revenues, particularly through energy, but also to minimize the spillovers and the impact on the G7 economies and the rest of the world," the US official said on the sidelines of the annual G7 summit currently taking place in Germany.

The details of how a price cap would work were to be resolved by G7 finance ministers in the coming weeks and months, the official said.

Finland, Sweden to talk NATO bids with Turkey

The leaders of Finland and Sweden are expected to discuss their plans to join NATO with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

A statement from the Finnish presidency said the meeting at the start of an alliance summit in Madrid would also include NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

The statement said the discussions "will be preceded today by a round of talks between Finnish, Swedish and Turkish officials hosted by NATO in Brussels."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted the two Nordic countries to abandon their long-held policy of neutrality and apply to join NATO. But their membership bids have stalled due to opposition from Turkey.

Ankara accuses Finland and Sweden of sheltering Kurdish terrorist groups banned in Turkey. Both countries deny the charge.

Zelenskyy to address G7 summit

The conflict in Ukraine is set to dominate the second day of a three-day G7 summit in Germany's Alps.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the meeting via video link.

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US arrived at the Schloss Elmau resort in Bavaria on Sunday. On the first day of the summit they announced a ban on imports of Russian gold over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The AP news agency reported that the US was preparing to unveil the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv during Monday's session.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also expected to join the meeting to discuss the food crisis triggered by the war.

Biggest risk of escalation on NATO's northeastern flank: commander

The new commander of the German military's Operations Command, Bernd Schütt, says the biggest danger of an escalation with Russia lies on NATO's northeastern flank.

"And that's why the point of credible deterrence in this region is a very central point for me," the lieutenant general told Germany's dpa news agency. "This is where the presence of land forces plays a central role."

Schütt said there was a need for the Bundeswehr to "adapt existing structures and procedures," with more drills for national and alliance defense planned for his command.

"We have not yet trained this kind of intensive warfare here," he added.

Fears of an escalation have been growing in the Baltic region amid a dispute over the shipment of Russian goods through NATO member Lithuania to Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

"In the area of the Suwalki Gap, it is only a short jump and the risk of testing NATO's defense will and capability is relatively high," said Schütte, referring to the strategically important corridor that separates Kaliningrad from Belarus and connects the Baltic states to the other NATO members.

"In that space, you can move troops relatively quickly and then make a first strike, for example, using airborne troops," he said, adding that it was crucial to reinforce NATO forces in the region.

Russia heading towards debt default after deadline expires

Russia is set to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

Moscow has been unable to pay the $40 billion (€38 billion) in foreign bonds it owes as a result of sweeping sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine. The measures effectively excluded Russia from the global financial system and froze billions in foreign currency held overseas.

A 30-day grace period on $100 million in interest payments originally due on May 27 expired on Sunday. But it could be some time before a Russian default is confirmed. A default declaration would usually come from ratings agencies or be decided by a court.

The Kremlin says any default is artificial because it has the funds to pay bondholders but is blocked from doing so by the sanctions.

The US Treasury Department last month ended Russia's ability to pay its billions in debt to international investors through American banks. Russia's Finance Ministry then said it would pay dollar-denominated debts in rubles.

Odesa region hit by missile strike

Six people have been injured in a missile strike in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, according to Ukraine's military.

"The strike in a residential area of civilian settlement destroyed several residential and farm buildings over around 500 square meters," the southern military command said.

It added that the missile was fired from a Russian type Tu-22 strategic bomber.

Regional administration spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said that one of the wounded individuals was a child.

The information could not be independently verified. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Over the weekend, Ukraine reported a spike in Russian missile attacks on regions far behind the front line, including Lviv and Kyiv.

Zelenskyy appeals to Belarus not to get drawn into war

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the people of neighboring Belarus not to be drawn into Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin has already decided everything for you. But you are not slaves and cannon fodder. You don't have to die," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Saturday that Moscow intends to supply nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus in the coming months.

"I know that the people of Belarus support Ukraine, they support us, definitely us, not the war. And that is why the Russian leadership wants to draw you — all Belarusians — into the war, wants to sow hatred between us," Zelenskyy said.

He called on ordinary Belarusians to refuse to participate in this war. "Your lives belong only to you, not to someone in the Kremlin," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the numerous Russian rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, and Ukraine's need for a modern air defense.

"Part of the missiles were shot down. But only part. We need a powerful air defense — modern, fully effective. Which can ensure complete protection against these missiles," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian authorities talk about this every day with their partners. However, he warned that delays in arms transfers to Ukraine and any restrictions are actually an invitation for Russia to keep striking.

UN: Ukraine war could boost illegal drug production

The war in Ukraine could allow illegal drug production to flourish, the United Nations warned on Monday.

Previous experience from the Middle East and Southeast Asia suggests conflict zones can act as a "magnet" for making synthetic drugs, which can be manufactured anywhere, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual report.

The UNODC said the number of dismantled amphetamine laboratories in Ukraine rose from 17 in 2019 to 79 in 2020, the highest number of seized laboratories reported in any country in 2020.

Ukraine's capacity to produce synthetic drugs could grow as the war continues, it added.

"You don't have police going around and stopping laboratories" in conflict zones, UNODC expert Angela Me said.

Putin to make first trips abroad since start of invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to travel to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the coming days, although the exact dates of the journey remain unclear.

Putin will first fly to Tajikistan, a military ally, for talks with President Emomali Rakhmon, Russian state television reported.

Putin will then travel on to Turkmenistan to join a summit of the Caspian Sea states.

The meeting is planned for Wednesday, government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the TASS news agency.

This would be the first trip abroad for Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

What happened in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday

Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said that Russia is ready to negotiate only if Kyiv accepts Moscow's conditions.

US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders gathered in Germany that the West must remain unified in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pro-Russian separatists said that around 250 more people were evacuated from the Azot chemical factory in Sievierodonetsk after Ukraine relinquished control of the city.

Ukrainian forces attacked an oil platform in the Black Sea, the Tass news agency reported, citing local officials.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Russian forces struck three Ukrainian military training centers in northern and western Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Russian troops in Ukraine.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said most Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from their remaining defensive positions in the city of Sievierodonetsk.

