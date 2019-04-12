 Ukraine′s comedian candidate skips presidential debate | News | DW | 14.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Ukraine's comedian candidate skips presidential debate

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has bailed on a presidential debate set to take place at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium. Singing a traditional Ukrainian song, incumbent President Poroshenko joked that he was stood up.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addresses a crowd at the Olympic Stadium in the capital Kyiv

Leading Ukrainian presidential candidate and actor Volodymyr Zelensky failed to show up to a debate with incumbent candidate, President Petro Poroshenko (pictured above), on Sunday.

The candidates are facing each other in a run-off election, which has seen Zelensky, a professional comedian, take a comfortable lead over Poroshenko. But Zelensky has yet to shed light on his policy positions.

"I do not like that a presidential campaign in Ukraine looks like a silence movie," Poroshenko said while standing next to an empty podium bearing Zelensky's name at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv. "I must say: Ukraine's fate is in danger."

Poroshenko took Zelensky's absence as an opportunity to bolster his image. He sang an altered version of a Ukrainian folk song about a no-show date: "You told me on Sunday — We'll go to the debate together / I came, you didn't — You tricked me, let me down."

Read more: Ukraine: Is this comedian winning votes because of his political sitcom?

Losing momentum

Zelensky is best known for playing the president in a popular Ukrainian television show. Instead of staging political rallies, Zelensky has opted for performing satirical shows on his road to the presidency, effectively blurring the line between fiction and reality.

Despite revealing little about his platform, pollsters show the comedian winning the vote by up to 61 percent, with Poroshenko failing to poll over 24 percent. But Zelensky has agreed to another debate, scheduled to take place in five days.

Poroshenko is hoping to capitalize on his political experience by luring Zelensky into a debate in the hopes of depicting him as an amateur in Ukraine's complex political environment.

Pressed on whether he would accept the result if Zelensky wins, Poroshenko said: "It will be the election of the Ukrainian people, and I will respect it — any elections."

The run-off vote is expected to take place on April 21.

Read more: Is Ukraine's presidential election threatened by fake news?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:16

The comedian who wants to become president

ls/jlw (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Ukraine prepares for debate between president and comedian

The incumbent has agreed to Ukraine's first presidential debate since 2004. Both candidates must now undergo medical examinations to prove that they aren't alcoholics or drug users and don’t have other conditions. (04.04.2019)  

Ukraine: Is this comedian winning votes because of his political sitcom?

TV comedian Volodymyr Zelensky could soon become the president of Ukraine. Many voters like the TV star for playing a kind-hearted president in his sitcom "Servant of the People." But there's much more to his popularity. (07.04.2019)  

Is Ukraine's presidential election threatened by fake news?

Ukrainians are set to elect a new president on March 31. Russian-language fake news has consumed the country's media landscape. Some fear that this flood of false reports could influence the outcome of the vote. (23.03.2019)  

Ukraine elections: A third of voters dare to experiment

A triumph for Zelensky, a slap in the face for Poroshenko and deja vu for Tymoshenko: The results of the first round in Ukraine's presidential election point to a harsh battle before the runoff ballot in three weeks. (01.04.2019)  

Ukraine's next president — a laughing matter?

After mostly slamming politicians for years, comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has taken a surprise political turn: Now, the young upstart might just be Ukraine's next president. What are his chances? (23.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The comedian who wants to become president  

Related content

Kanzlerin Merkel empfängt Poroschenko

Merkel meets Ukraine's Poroshenko, but not his election rival 12.04.2019

While Angela Merkel met only with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, France's president also met his election rival. Merkel came under criticism for not meeting with the novice politician, who is tipped to win.

Merkel meets Poroshenko in Berlin 12.04.2019

German chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to stand by Ukraine, in its bid to maintain its territorial integrity. Merkel's pledge came at talks in Berlin with Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko, who faces a closely fought run-off election back home.

Ukraine Schauspieler Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine prepares for debate between president and comedian 04.04.2019

The incumbent has agreed to Ukraine's first presidential debate since 2004. Both candidates must now undergo medical examinations to prove that they aren't alcoholics or drug users and don’t have other conditions.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  