Ukraine's comedian candidate skips presidential debate

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has bailed on a presidential debate set to take place at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium. Singing a traditional Ukrainian song, incumbent President Poroshenko joked that he was stood up.
Leading Ukrainian presidential candidate and actor Volodymyr Zelensky failed to show up to a debate with incumbent candidate, President Petro Poroshenko (pictured above), on Sunday.
The candidates are facing each other in a run-off election, which has seen Zelensky, a professional comedian, take a comfortable lead over Poroshenko. But Zelensky has yet to shed light on his policy positions.
"I do not like that a presidential campaign in Ukraine looks like a silence movie," Poroshenko said while standing next to an empty podium bearing Zelensky's name at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv. "I must say: Ukraine's fate is in danger."
Poroshenko took Zelensky's absence as an opportunity to bolster his image. He sang an altered version of a Ukrainian folk song about a no-show date: "You told me on Sunday — We'll go to the debate together / I came, you didn't — You tricked me, let me down."
Read more: Ukraine: Is this comedian winning votes because of his political sitcom?
Losing momentum
Zelensky is best known for playing the president in a popular Ukrainian television show. Instead of staging political rallies, Zelensky has opted for performing satirical shows on his road to the presidency, effectively blurring the line between fiction and reality.
Despite revealing little about his platform, pollsters show the comedian winning the vote by up to 61 percent, with Poroshenko failing to poll over 24 percent. But Zelensky has agreed to another debate, scheduled to take place in five days.
Poroshenko is hoping to capitalize on his political experience by luring Zelensky into a debate in the hopes of depicting him as an amateur in Ukraine's complex political environment.
Pressed on whether he would accept the result if Zelensky wins, Poroshenko said: "It will be the election of the Ukrainian people, and I will respect it — any elections."
The run-off vote is expected to take place on April 21.
Read more: Is Ukraine's presidential election threatened by fake news?
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/jlw (AFP, AP)
The incumbent has agreed to Ukraine's first presidential debate since 2004. Both candidates must now undergo medical examinations to prove that they aren't alcoholics or drug users and don’t have other conditions. (04.04.2019)
TV comedian Volodymyr Zelensky could soon become the president of Ukraine. Many voters like the TV star for playing a kind-hearted president in his sitcom "Servant of the People." But there's much more to his popularity. (07.04.2019)
Ukrainians are set to elect a new president on March 31. Russian-language fake news has consumed the country's media landscape. Some fear that this flood of false reports could influence the outcome of the vote. (23.03.2019)
A triumph for Zelensky, a slap in the face for Poroshenko and deja vu for Tymoshenko: The results of the first round in Ukraine's presidential election point to a harsh battle before the runoff ballot in three weeks. (01.04.2019)