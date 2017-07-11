Ukraine: US, NATO condemn Kremlin-staged 'referendums' as voting ends

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Initial results released by pro-Moscow authorities showed voters across Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine supported their annexation by Russia. The West has slammed the process as a sham.
The US and NATO on Tuesday condemned Kremlin-staged "referendums" in eastern Ukraine as the voting concluded.
Early results of Russian-backed "referendums" which could lead to 15% of Ukraine's territory being annexed, showed overwhelming majorities of residents in favour of joining Russia, Russian state news agency RIA said.
The vote, which Kyiv and its allies dismissed as a sham were staged in Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the the West will "never recognize" the pro-annexation votes, and added that the US "will impose additional swift and severe costs on Russia" for holding the referendums.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him that the military alliance is "unwavering" in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and right to self-defense.
"The sham referenda held by Russia have no legitimacy and are a blatant violation of international law. These lands are Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.
Zelenskyy will address a special session of the UN Security Council later today and give a speech about the "referendums."
The outcome of the vote was never really in doubt and the United Kingdom Defense Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to declare Russia’s annexation of four partially occupied regions shortly after the results were announced.
The polls were announced just days before voting began on Friday and were called amid an effective Ukraine counteroffensive, which has seen territory controlled by Russia shrink in recent weeks.
kb, sdi/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)
