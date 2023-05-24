Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy vows to bolster marine corps

Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel that no one was injured after an explosive was dropped.
Russia said Tuesday it had quashed an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs on the region, following a 24-hour battle that left 70 people dead. Kyiv denied any involvement.
The US said it does not "encourage or enable attacks inside Russia." State department spokesman Matthew Miller told a press briefing, however, that as Russia was the aggressor, the US would “leave it to our Ukrainian partners to decide how to conduct this war."
Miller also said Washington was “skeptikal” about reports that US-supplied weapons had been deployed during the attack on Belgorod.
Russia claims to 'eliminate' cross-border attackers
Russian jet intercepts two US bombers over Baltic — Russian media
A Russian military jet was dispatched to intercept two US bombers that were flying over the Baltic Sea, Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax reported citing military sources.
The Pentagon said that the aircraft was part of a long-planned exercise in Europe.
A US Defense Department spokesperson said that the interaction with the crew of the Russian aircraft was "safe and professional."
The two Russian Su-27 jets took off after two US supersonic B-1B bombers approached Russian airspace, according to Russian media.
Very few Russian conscientious objectors have received asylum in Germany — report
