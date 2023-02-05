Ukraine updates: Scholz says tank agreement stops escalation
Germany's chancellor said there was "consensus" with Kyiv that Western arms would not be used to attack Russian territory. Meanwhile, Ukraine welcomed the start of training for British tanks. DW rounds up the latest.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has an understanding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that any tanks or other weapons provided by Germany would not be used to attack Russian territory, he said in remarks published Sunday.
"There is a consensus on this point," Scholz told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.
The measure had been agreed upon in June last year.
Zelenskyy welcomes British tanks
In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy thanked the United Kingdom for training Ukrainian troops to use the Challenger 2 main battle tank.
"This is a good vehicle and will be a serious reinforcement on the battlefield," he said.