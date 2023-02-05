  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Olaf Scholz made the comments in an interview with German newspaper Bild am SonntagImage: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Scholz says tank agreement stops escalation

44 minutes ago

Germany's chancellor said there was "consensus" with Kyiv that Western arms would not be used to attack Russian territory. Meanwhile, Ukraine welcomed the start of training for British tanks. DW rounds up the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N72c

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has an understanding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that any tanks or other weapons provided by Germany would not be used to attack Russian territory, he said in remarks published Sunday.

"There is a consensus on this point," Scholz told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

After weeks of hesitation, Germany has agreed to deliver 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, along with similar deliveries from the United States and the United Kingdom.

"We have carefully weighed each delivery of weapons, in close coordination with our allies, starting with America," Scholz said.

"This joint approach prevents an escalation of the war."

On the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory at the Battle of Stalingrad, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed: "Again and again we are forced to repel the aggression of the collective West."

In the interview, Scholz accused Putin of making "absurd historical comparisons" and said he made his different point of view clear in phone calls with the Russian president.

"I make it very clear to Putin that Russia has sole responsibility for the war," he said.

Putin says Russia 'again' threatened by German tanks

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Sunday, February 5:

EU embargo on Russian diesel comes into effect

A European Union embargo on refined oil products from Russia, like diesel and gasoline, comes into effect on Sunday.

The measure had been agreed upon in June last year.

Russia exported these products to the EU to the tune of €2.5 billion ($2.3 billion) to the EU in October. The embargo is designed to limit Russia's ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the EU, the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries and Australia announced a price cap on these refined oil products like diesel. Russian crude oil is already subject to similar embargoes and price caps.

Zelenskyy welcomes British tanks

In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy thanked the United Kingdom for training Ukrainian troops to use the Challenger 2 main battle tank.

"This is a good vehicle and will be a serious reinforcement on the battlefield," he said.

The Challenger 2 is one of the main battle tanks pledged by the West in recent weeks, alongside Germany's Leopard 2 and the US M1 Abrams.

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners

Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 soldiers on Saturday in a prisoner swap confirmed by both sides.

Zelenskyy said 1,762 Ukrainian citizens have been freed from captivity since the beginning of the war.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the swap was made possible through mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

Prisoner exchanges sometimes happen but are not advertised: Frank Ledwidge, military analyst

More DW coverage on the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has at times threatened to spill over into other Eastern European countries. DW looks at how Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has ramped up threats against Moldova.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, thousands of international students at Ukrainian universities were forced to flee. DW spoke with the international students who have continued their studies in Serbia.

zc/fb (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Annalena Baerbock at the Council of Europe

Germany says it is not a warring party in Ukraine

Germany says it is not a warring party in Ukraine

Germany's government says Russia deliberately misinterpreted a remark by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock for propaganda purposes. She seemed to suggest NATO was party to the conflict in Ukraine, which the West denies.
ConflictsJanuary 27, 2023
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

US shoots down Chinese 'spy balloon' off S. Carolina coast

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Society18 hours ago08:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks by phone with the Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

SocietyFebruary 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Flowers and mementos are left in front of a garage where a young girl was shot dead.

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Society13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

HistoryFebruary 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and Environment23 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage