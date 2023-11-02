Ukraine updates: Putin lifts nuclear weapons testing ban

Skip next section Baerbock says Russia's war fuels need for Ukraine to join EU

11/02/2023 November 2, 2023 Baerbock says Russia's war fuels need for Ukraine to join EU

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday said she was confident that the European Union would advance Ukraine's bid to join the bloc next month.

That development could come at a summit viewed as a potential milestone in Kyiv's efforts to integrate with the West.

"We want to see Ukraine a member of our European Union," said Baerbock, from the Green Party, which is part of Germany's ruling coalition government.

"The European Union has to be enlarged. That is the geopolitical consequence of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Baerbock told a conference in Berlin that the 27-nation bloc needed to press ahead with "tedious" internal reforms that would allow it to function with more than 30 members.

Candidate countries must meet extensive legal, economic, and political conditions as part of membership negotiations that take many years. The case of Ukraine is further complicated by the full-scale invasion that Russia launched against the country in February last year.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the same conference that Kyiv was confident about opening EU membership talks this year, pointing to reforms that Kyiv has made even amid its efforts to fight off the Russian invasion.

"We are optimistic. We did a lot of reforms and we passed legislation necessary to meet, to implement the recommendations," he said.