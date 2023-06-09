  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: Nuclear plant still getting water — IAEA

18 minutes ago

The breached Kakhovka dam is still pumping water to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA said. Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has hailed the "results" of fighting in eastern Ukraine. DW has the latest.

Six VVER-1000 pressurized light water nuclear reactorsmake the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Station the largest NPP in Europe and among the top 10 largest in the world, July 9, 2019.
Water was still reaching Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant, despite the dam breach, the IAEA saidImage: Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/abaca/picture alliance

The breached Kakhovka dam is still supplying Europe's largest nuclear power plant with cooling water, the UN nuclear agency said on Thursday.

"Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is continuing to pump cooling water from the Kakhovka reservoir," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

It followed claims by the dam's operator to Ukrainian TV, saying the reservoir had gone "below the critical point of 12.7 meters (42 feet)."

If the claims were true, the reservoir would not have been able to supply Zaporizhzhia's ponds, which are needed to cool the plant.

The Nova Kakhovka dam was breached on Tuesday, with both Moscow and Kyiv trading accusations of responsibility for its destruction. Some experts said it might have been due to wartime damage and neglect.

Flooding from the breach extends over 600 square kilometers on the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnieper River and the Russian-held left bank, the governor of the Kherson region earlier said.

Deaths have been reported on both sides due to the flooding, with thousands forced to evacuate.

Russian shelling hits flood-hit Kherson

The IAEA said an assessment by its experts indicated that the plant's pumps could likely continue to be operated even at the level of 11 meters or lower.

"In these difficult and challenging circumstances, this is providing some more time before possibly switching to alternative water supplies," IAEA head Rafael Grossi said.

However, Grossi, who is due to visit the plant next week on a third visit since the war started, warned of the "very precarious and potentially dangerous" safety and security situation around the plant, amid the continuing fighting. 

Here are some of the other developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, June 9:

Zelenskyy hails Donetsk fighting 'results'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has applauded the "results" of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy spoke during his daily video message, which he delivered late on Thursday aboard a train after visiting areas affected by the Kakhovka dam breach.

The president acknowledged the heavy fighting in the Donetsk region.

"But there are results, and I am grateful to those who achieved these results. Well done in Bakhmut. Step by step," he said.

Zelenskyy visits flood-hit region of Kherson

US to announce fresh $2 billion arms package — reports

The United States is preparing to announce a fresh package of arms support to Kyiv worth $2 billion (approximately €1.86 billion), Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday, citing administrative officials.

The funds will be presented under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, Bloomberg said.

The package will include a generous amount of air defense munitions. It's also meant to help Ukraine purchase Hawk missile launchers, alongside two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles.

Biden, Sunak stress 'unwavering support' for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have stressed their "unwavering support" for the people of Ukraine in their fight against the Russian invasion.

The two leaders spoke at the White House on Thursday, during Sunak's visit to Biden.

Joe Biden (r), President of the USA, shakes hands with Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in the Oval Office of the White House on June 8, 2023.
The US and British heads of state stressed their 'unwavering support' for UkraineImage: Susan Walsh/AP/dpa/picture alliance

"The UK and the US together with more than 50 partners have committed historic levels of security assistance to Ukraine," Biden said after the talks.

London and Washington are two of the biggest donors to Ukraine, and they play a central role in a long-term, recently announced effort to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

