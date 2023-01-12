Ukraine updates: Kyiv says situation in Soledar 'difficult'
12 minutes ago
Ukraine says the "fiercest and heaviest" fighting is taking place in the town of Soledar, as Moscow and Kyiv fight for control. Meanwhile, Russia has once again changed its military leadership. Follow DW for more.
Fighting continued in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar on Thursday, with Russian forces using jets and mortars in an unrelenting assault.
Ukrainian defense officials acknowledged that troops were facing a difficult battle in the town. "The fiercest and heaviest fighting is continuing today in the area of Soledar," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told reporters on Thursday.
"Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting stubbornly," she added.
In his nightly address on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the "terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that some part our city of Soledar — a city that was almost completely destroyed by the occupiers — is allegedly some kind of Russia's achievement."
Soledar: Fate of contested town unclear
"But the fighting continues," Zelenksyy added. Soledar is an important gateway town that could allow Russia to turn their attention to other areas of Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, especially the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut.
Putin stated his goal of seizing the Donbas region, made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, when he launched the invasion last year. Capturing Soledar, a town known for its salt mines, would give Russia and its Wagner group, a rare territorial gain.