Ukraine updates: Kyiv says situation in Soledar 'difficult'

Ukraine says the "fiercest and heaviest" fighting is taking place in the town of Soledar, as Moscow and Kyiv fight for control. Meanwhile, Russia has once again changed its military leadership. Follow DW for more.

Fighting continued in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar on Thursday, with Russian forces using jets and mortars in an unrelenting assault.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have taken control of Soledar but Ukrainian officials disputed the claim.

Ukrainian defense officials acknowledged that troops were facing a difficult battle in the town. "The fiercest and heaviest fighting is continuing today in the area of Soledar," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told reporters on Thursday.

"Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting stubbornly," she added.

In his nightly address on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the "terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that some part our city of Soledar — a city that was almost completely destroyed by the occupiers — is allegedly some kind of Russia's achievement."

Soledar: Fate of contested town unclear To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"But the fighting continues," Zelenksyy added. Soledar is an important gateway town that could allow Russia to turn their attention to other areas of Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, especially the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut.

Putin stated his goal of seizing the Donbas region, made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, when he launched the invasion last year. Capturing Soledar, a town known for its salt mines, would give Russia and its Wagner group, a rare territorial gain.

The Russian Defense Ministry last evening also announced a change in its military leadership, naming General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, as the top commander of the war.

The previous commander, General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed the "Butcher of Syria" for his brutal tactics during the Syrian war, was demoted to become Gerasimov's deputy along with two other generals.

Here are other updates concerning the war in Ukraine on January 12:

Russia reinforces units in Kreminna, says UK Defense Ministry

Heavy fighting has continued the past two days around the towns of Soledar and Kreminna in the eastern Luhansk region, the UK Defense Ministry said in its regular update on the war.

Russia has also "almost certainly" allocated airborne forces to reinforce the Kreminna frontline after assessment, the ministry added.

Kreminna was one of the first towns to be captured by Russian forces in April last year, but Ukrainian forces have recently ramped up efforts to recapture the city.

The British ministry said Moscow focused efforts on capturing Kherson until November, when it withdrew its troops in a major military setback.

HRW praises international response to Ukraine war, calls out EU's double standards

Human Rights Watch in its annual report praised the international response to the war in Ukraine, adding that it also exposed the "double standards" of most EU countries.

The report called out the EU for a lack of similar response to the "ongoing treatment of countless Syrians, Afghans, Palestinians, Somalis and others seeking asylum."

To read more on this year's report, follow our coverage here.

