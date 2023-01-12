  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
A Ukrainian rocket launcher fires missiles in Soledar, January 11
Intense fighting has engulfed the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, as Russia seeks to take controlImage: Libkos/AP/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says situation in Soledar 'difficult'

12 minutes ago

Ukraine says the "fiercest and heaviest" fighting is taking place in the town of Soledar, as Moscow and Kyiv fight for control. Meanwhile, Russia has once again changed its military leadership. Follow DW for more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M2xz

Fighting continued in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar on Thursday, with Russian forces using jets and mortars in an unrelenting assault.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have taken control of Soledar but Ukrainian officials disputed the claim.

Ukrainian defense officials acknowledged that troops were facing a difficult battle in the town. "The fiercest and heaviest fighting is continuing today in the area of Soledar," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told reporters on Thursday. 

"Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting stubbornly," she added.

In his nightly address on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the "terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that some part our city of Soledar — a city that was almost completely destroyed by the occupiers — is allegedly some kind of Russia's achievement." 

Soledar: Fate of contested town unclear

"But the fighting continues," Zelenksyy added. Soledar is an important gateway town that could allow Russia to turn their attention to other areas of Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, especially the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut.

Putin stated his goal of seizing the Donbas region, made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, when he launched the invasion last year. Capturing Soledar, a town known for its salt mines, would give Russia and its Wagner group, a rare territorial gain.

The Russian Defense Ministry last evening also announced a change in its military leadership, naming General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, as the top commander of the war.

The previous commander, General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed the "Butcher of Syria" for his brutal tactics during the Syrian war, was demoted to become Gerasimov's deputy along with two other generals.

Here are other updates concerning the war in Ukraine on January 12:

Russia reinforces units in Kreminna, says UK Defense Ministry

Heavy fighting has continued the past two days around the towns of Soledar and Kreminna in the eastern Luhansk region, the UK Defense Ministry said in its regular update on the war.

Russia has also "almost certainly" allocated airborne forces to reinforce the Kreminna frontline after assessment, the ministry added.

Kreminna was one of the first towns to be captured by Russian forces in April last year, but Ukrainian forces have recently ramped up efforts to recapture the city.

The British ministry said Moscow focused efforts on capturing Kherson until November, when it withdrew its troops in a major military setback.

HRW praises international response to Ukraine war, calls out EU's double standards

Human Rights Watch in its annual report praised the international response to the war in Ukraine, adding that it also exposed the "double standards" of most EU countries.

The report called out the EU for a lack of similar response to the "ongoing treatment of countless Syrians, Afghans, Palestinians, Somalis and others seeking asylum."

To read more on this year's report, follow our coverage here.

rm/rs (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three women walk outside on a sunny day, surrounded by security officials

Can Berlin, Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young woman sits on the ground in a small home, surrounding by basins filled with water and laundry

Where is child marriage still a thing?

Where is child marriage still a thing?

Society12 hours ago01:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

An older man in a white shirt with a mustache stands next to a headstone in a Jewish cemetery, gesturing as he speaks

Preserving a piece of Pakistan's Jewish heritage in Karachi

Preserving a piece of Pakistan's Jewish heritage in Karachi

Politics23 hours ago02:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

Reem Alabali-Radovan during her press conference holding up a copy of the report 'Racism in Germany'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

Politics20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

View of Prague Castle and the Mala Strana from the Charles Bridge in snowy weather

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A noose hangs in front of the Iranian flag

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Rule of Law3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

Life in Cuba means living with constant blackouts

BusinessJanuary 11, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage