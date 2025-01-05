Ukraine updates: Kyiv launches fresh Kursk offensive

01/05/2025 January 5, 2025 Ukraine loses 3,600 square kilometers in 2024

Russia has captured nearly 3,600 square kilometers (1,390 square miles) of Ukrainian territory in the past year, according to media reports from Kyiv — an area roughly the size of the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, or Long Island in New York.

Ukraine suffered its worst territorial losses in November, losing 610 square kilometers, as the Russians captured approximately 20 square kilometers on a daily basis, the military blog Militarnyi reported.

It cited map data from DeepStateMAP, another military blog.

The territorial losses in 2024 were reportedly multiple times that of 2023, although there was no official confirmation of the figures.