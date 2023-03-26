Ukraine updates: Kyiv decries Russian nuke plan in Belarus

A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Belarus has been taken "hostage" by Russia, as Moscow plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in that country. DW rounds up the latest.

One of the chief advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said Russian plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would cause destabilization there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to station the weapons there a day earlier — sending a warning to NATO, and escalating a standoff with the alliance over its military support for Ukraine.

Although the move was not a major surprise, it is one of the most significant nuclear developments since Russia launched its invasion in February last year.

The head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, called the announcement "a step towards internal destabilization of the country."

He said it would maximize the level of "negative perception and public rejection" of Russia and Putin among Belarusians.

"The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," he tweeted.

Another of Zelenskyy's advisers on Sunday mocked the announcement as "too predictable."

"Making a statement about tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, he admits that he is afraid of losing and all he can do is scare with tactics," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

The Russian president likened his plans to the US deploying its weapons in Europe, and said Moscow would not be transferring control of the weapons to Minsk. However, it is the first time since the mid-1990s that Russia has stationed such weapons outside its borders.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Sunday, March 26:

Putin says West forming axis, not Russia and China

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow and Beijing are not building a military alliance and that cooperation between their armed services is "transparent."

Putin made the comments in a broadcast on Sunday, days after he hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

At their meeting, the pair professed friendship and they pledged closer ties, including in the military sphere, as Russia struggles to make battlefield gains in Ukraine.

"We are not creating any military alliance with China," Putin said on state television. "Yes, we have cooperation in the sphere of military-technical interaction. We are not hiding this. Everything is transparent, there is nothing secret."

Putin, meanwhile, accused the United States and NATO of seeking to build a new global "axis"

Beijing has refrained from criticizing Putin's decision and has touted a peace plan for Ukraine — something the West dismisses as a ruse to buy Putin more time to rebuild his forces in Ukraine.

The US has recently voiced concern that Beijing could start arming Russia although China has denied this.

Russia appears to have restocked on Iran drones

The UK Ministry of Defence says Russia has likely launched at least 71 Iranian-designed Shahed series one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles against targets across Ukraine.

These attacks followed a two-week pause in such drone attacks in late February 2023. Russia has likely started receiving regular resupplies of small numbers of Shahed drones, the ministry's daily report said.

British analysts think Russia is likely launching Shaheds from two axes: from Russia's Krasnodar Krai in the east and from Bryansk Oblast in the northeast.

"This allows Russia flexibility to target a broad sector of Ukraine and decreases flying time to targets in the north of Ukraine," said the report, adding that this was likely to be a further attempt to stretch Ukrainian air defenses.

No more 'dangerous' money printing to fund war

The governor of Ukraine's central bank has said the country will no longer resort to "dangerous" monetary financing to fund the war against Russia.

National Bank of Ukraine chief Andriy Pyshnyi was speaking to the Financial Times newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

Kyiv's central bank was last year forced to print billions of hryvnia, Ukraine's currency, to plug a budget shortfall.

Pyshnyi said the course of action had "created huge risks for macro-financial stability" and added that an "open conflict" with the government over the issue had been resolved.

"It was a quick remedy, but very dangerous," Pyshnyi told the newspaper.

