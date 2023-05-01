  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Russia's war in Ukraine
A view shows a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile on April 28 in Uman, Ukraine
The latest threat of missiles strikes comes on the heels of a deadly Russian missile attack on Friday that killed 23 people in an apartment building in Uman (pictured above)Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Air defenses fend off attack near Kyiv

7 minutes ago

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital and other areas in Ukraine, as authorities said defense systems were repelling missile attacks. Pope Francis has also hinted at secret Vatican peace "mission." DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QjpP

Ukraine activated its air defenses on Monday after Russia launched an early morning missile attack, officials said.

Air raid sirens also sounded across the country, and authorities warned residents to take shelter.

"Air defenses are at work!" Kyiv's regional administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app, after reports of explosions heard in the region. "Keep calm! Stay in shelters until the air alarm goes off!"

Authorities later issued the all-clear, with Kyiv officials saying air defenses were able to thwart the attack and that no one was injured.

The latest attempted strikes come just days after Russia launched several missiles at targets across Ukraine, killing at least 23 people.

Ukraine: Russian troops edge closer to taking Bakhmut

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, May 1:

Pope hints at secret Vatican peace 'mission'

Pope Francis said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia during the war.

He also said the Catholic Church was involved in a mission to secure peace in Ukraine.

"I'm available to do anything," Francis told reporters while flying back from a trip to Hungary on Sunday.

"There's a mission that's not public that's underway; when it's public I'll talk about it," the pope said, without providing further details.

Francis said though that he was willing to do "all that is humanly possible" to reunite families.

Russia has been accused of war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine to Russia. Moscow has denied any wrongdoing, saying children were moved for their safety.

Zelenskyy discusses weapons package with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday about new weapons and ammunition deliveries.

"It is very important that Russia receives stronger and stronger signals that the world will not forgive Russia's terror," he said in his nightly video message.

He did not provide further details on the package.

Zelenskyy and Macron discussed a new weapons package as Ukrainian forces prepare to launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops.

He added that Kyiv and its international partners must remain united to "protect our shared values" and ensure that the war is not prolonged.,

He thanked several countries, including Denmark, Slovenia, Germany and Spain, for providing howitzers and armed vehicles, along with planned deliveries of grenades.

Russia-Ukraine war: Conflict in Crimea

Kyiv said Crimea drone strike was preparation for counterattack

A Ukrainian military spokesperson said a drone attack on a Russian fuel depot in Crimea was part of preparations for its planned spring counteroffensive.

"Destruction of enemy logistics is one of the preparatory elements for the powerful actions of our defense forces, which we have been talking about for a long time," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army's Southern Command said on television on Sunday.

"And this work is preparing for the large-scale offensive that everyone is waiting for," said spokeswoman Nataliya Gumenyuk.

As a result of the strike on Saturday, a large Russian fuel depot caught fire in the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea.

The Ukrainian government has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but the military intelligence service said similar blasts would continue.

More DW content on Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing for what could be a decisive counteroffensive to liberate territories occupied by Russia. The longer Kyiv waits, the better its chances seem to get. DW takes a look at the goals, opportunities and risks of Ukraine's long-planned counterattack.

rs/sri (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fighting in Sudan's capital Khartoum

Sudan updates: Army, RSF extend cease-fire again

Conflicts3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Saudi Arabien Evakuierte in Jeddah

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Conflicts20 hours ago01:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman mason helps construct a toilet in Sambalpur, Odisha

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

Health17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Statue of a person sitting on a broom.

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

Culture14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tim Berners-Lee next to a computer

The World Wide Web turns 30

The World Wide Web turns 30

Business15 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Eco-Tourismus in Kolumbien

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

Nature and Environment14 hours ago01:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage