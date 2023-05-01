The latest threat of missiles strikes comes on the heels of a deadly Russian missile attack on Friday that killed 23 people in an apartment building in Uman (pictured above)Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via REUTERS
Ukraine updates: Air defenses fend off attack near Kyiv
7 minutes ago
Air raid sirens sounded in the capital and other areas in Ukraine, as authorities said defense systems were repelling missile attacks. Pope Francis has also hinted at secret Vatican peace "mission." DW has the latest.
Air raid sirens also sounded across the country, and authorities warned residents to take shelter.
"Air defenses are at work!" Kyiv's regional administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app, after reports of explosions heard in the region. "Keep calm! Stay in shelters until the air alarm goes off!"
Authorities later issued the all-clear, with Kyiv officials saying air defenses were able to thwart the attack and that no one was injured.
"Destruction of enemy logistics is one of the preparatory elements for the powerful actions of our defense forces, which we have been talking about for a long time," a spokesperson for the Ukrainian army's Southern Command said on television on Sunday.
"And this work is preparing for the large-scale offensive that everyone is waiting for," said spokeswoman Nataliya Gumenyuk.
As a result of the strike on Saturday, a large Russian fuel depot caught fire in the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea.
The Ukrainian government has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but the military intelligence service said similar blasts would continue.