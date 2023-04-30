  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
The pope waves at crowds as he arrives at the central square in Budapest
The pope held Mass for huge crowds in BudapestImage: Marton Monus/REUTERS
ReligionHungary

Pope Francis urges unity in final Mass in Hungary

1 hour ago

The 86-year-old pontiff capped his trip to Hungary with a final Mass in Budapest on a sunny spring morning, with thousands having gathered for the blessing. He told people to fight the "closed doors" of nationalism.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QiwC

Tens of thousands of Hungarians gathered on the bank of the Danube in downtown Budapest for visiting Pope Francis' final Mass on Sunday.

The Vatican, citing local organizers, said some 50,000 people were participated, with more than 30,000 of them in the Kossuth Lajos Square on a sunny spring morning. Among them were President Katalin Novak and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Francis spoke out against rising nationalism, urging Hungarians to fight the "closed door of our individualism amid a society of growing isolation; the closed doors of our indifference towards the underprivileged and those who suffer; the doors we close towards those who are foreign or unlike us, towards migrants or the poor."

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the central square in Budapest for a Mass led by Pope Francis
Tens of thousands of people gathered in the central square in Budapest for a Mass led by Pope FrancisImage: Remo Casilli/REUTERS

The Mass on the square, with the Hungarian parliament and Budapest's famed Chain Bridge as a backdrop, provided the visual highlight of the pope's three-day visit to the country. Estimates suggest around 60% of Hungary's population is Catholic, well above the European average.

Francis was set to deliver a final speech on European culture at the Pazmany Peter Catholic University in Budapest before returning to Rome.

Pope calls for unified Europe

The pope's visit to Hungary was his foreign visit since being rushed to hospital last month. Though primarily designed to embrace Hungary's large Catholic population, the pontiff spoke strongly about building a united Europe when he addressed the president and the prime minister over the weekend.

Pope Francis has often advocated compassion for migrants, while Orban has locked horns with European Union leaders over his immigration policies, gay rights and views on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, he prayed with Ukrainian refugees and then met with an envoy of Russian Patriarch Kirill, who has firmly supported Moscow's invasion. The pope has taken a comparatively soft line on Ukraine, despite expressing sympathy for the country, keeping a door open to Moscow. Hungary and Ukraine share a roughly 135-kilometer (85-mile) border. 

rm/msh (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary

Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary

Pope Francis greeted refugees on the second day of a visit to Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has adopted a tough stance against immigration.
Society16 hours ago01:48 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service member surrounded by smoke and fire, firing a howitzer D30

Ukraine's counteroffensive: Goals, opportunities, risks

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Conflicts22 hours ago01:42 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman mason helps construct a toilet in Sambalpur, Odisha

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

HealthApril 28, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

General view inside the plenary hall of the German Bundestag

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

PoliticsApril 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two election posters, each with photo of a man and Cyrillic writing, on the side of a building

Moldova: How Russian is the autonomous region of Gagauzia?

Moldova: How Russian is the autonomous region of Gagauzia?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Qin Gang und Eli Cohen

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

PoliticsApril 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

ConflictsApril 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage