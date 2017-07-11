Ukraine says troops holding on in Sievierodonetsk — live updates

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Ukrainian military said it is repelling Russian attacks near the key Donbas city of Sievierodonetsk. DW has the latest.
This article was last updated at 00:30 UTC/GMT
A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman says the death sentences handed down by a pro-Russian separatist court to British and Moroccan nationals fighting in Ukraine should be considered null and void.
"The so-called 'trial' of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the occupied Ukrainian territories is of no significance,'' Oleh Nikolenko told the Interfax Ukraine agency.
"Such show trials put the interests of propaganda above the law and morality; they undermine the mechanisms for the return of prisoners of war. The Ukrainian government will continue to make every effort to release all the defenders of Ukraine,'' he added.
The prisoners — Shaun Pinner, Aiden Aslin and Brahim Sadun — were detained in April in Mariupol. RIA Novosti reported that the prisoners are to be shot, but did not state when.
Nikolenko stressed that all foreign citizens fighting with Ukraine's armed forces should be considered Ukrainian military personnel and protected as prisoners of war.
The Ukrainian armed forces said its troops are still holding onto the key Donbas city of Sievierodonetsk amid heavy Russian attacks.
"The occupiers, with the help of motorized rifle units and artillery, conducted assault operations in the city of Sievierodonetsk. They were not successful; the fighting continues," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a update.
The Ukrainian military said it fought back Russian forces from the village of Toshkivkha, located near Sievierodonetsk.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said millions could starve amid a Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. He said the world faces a "food crisis," as Ukraine is unable to export essential goods such as wheat.
On the ground, the Ukrainian military said it won back some ground in the southern Kherson region which had previously been occupied by Russian troops.
Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of Luhansk, said four people were killed during Russian shelling in Sievierodonetsk.
A self-proclaimed court in the "Donetsk People's Republic" sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan national to death, according to Russian state-run media. The three men were fighting alongside Ukrainian troops and were arrested in Mariupol in April.
The UK's foreign minister criticized the death sentences as a "sham judgement."
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed defense on the alliance's eastern flank with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
German Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann told DW that Berlin is currently unable to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war, as he is an active head of state.
The UN said almost 5 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered in Europe.
wd/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)