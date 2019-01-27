 St. Petersburg marks 75 years since Nazi siege of Leningrad | News | DW | 27.01.2019

News

St. Petersburg marks 75 years since Nazi siege of Leningrad

More than a million people died of hunger, cold or disease or were killed during Nazi bombardments of the city. Germany's foreign minister has pledged €12 million for the siege's remaining survivors.

A ceremony to commemorate the victims of the WWII Siege of Leningrad takes place at St Petersburg's Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery, their mass grave site, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the lifting of the siege (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Demianchuk)

More than 2,500 soldiers and 80 military units paraded through St. Petersburg's Palace Square on Sunday as the city marked 75 years since the end of a devastating siege by Nazi German forces during World War II.

World War II-era Soviet vehicles including the iconic T-34 tank rolled through the city alongside several modern weapon systems as snow fell and temperatures hit -18 degrees Celsius (0 Fahrenheit).

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler ordered the siege of the city, then called Leningrad, which began on September 8, 1941. At least a million residents — a third of the population — died of disease, cold, starvation or in aerial bombardments.

The Soviet army ousted Nazi forces on January 27, 1944 on its way to defeating Germany in May 1945.

  • Germany blockade of Leningrad during World War II

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    Passage across the ice

    Leningrad was under siege for nearly two and a half years by the Wehrmacht: from September 1941 until January 1944. Only during the two extremely cold winters was there a way in and out: across frozen Lake Lagoda. Food was brought into the city across the ice and more than one million people were able escape. Lake Ladoga was the "Road of Life" and at the same time a dangerous journey.

  • Siege of Leningrad, Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    The onset of winter in Leningrad

    Ration cards were already distributed during the first winter of the siege. Hunger was a constant companion for the population of what is now St. Petersburg, and diseases, like typhus and scurvy, were rampant. Temperatures frequently dropped far below zero degrees, freezing the lake and turning it into an escape and supply route.

  • Siege of Leningrad/ Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    The ice road

    Engineers and local fishermen developed a construction plan for a road across the ice. A reconnaissance group on skis explored and marked possible routes. Places with thin ice were bridged using tree trunks and crushed blocks of ice. That was how the legendary ice road - officially named Military Road No. 101 - was built. It was known by the residents of Leningrad as the "Road of Life".

  • Siege of Leningrad, Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    A life-saving load

    Horse-drawn sleighs were the first vehicles on the ice road. Starving horses had to pull goods and people along the treacherous snow-covered path. Not all managed to finish the distance. But, many horses with urgently needed food returned to the city.

  • Siege of Leningrad, Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    Trucking on thin ice

    When the last stocks of flour ran out, bakers tried to make bread substitutes with dust. Eventually, trucks with food also began to drive across the ice road. The first ones to return loaded with goods were welcomed with cheers as well as tears. But, in the first two weeks alone, 157 trucks broke through the ice and sank.

  • Siege of Leningrad, Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    Non-stop without sleep

    The drivers - among them many young women - delivered their vital supplies to the starving city. Even totally exhausted they continued their work. They had to fight against hunger, cold and the danger of falling asleep at the wheel. The truckers attached cooking pots on the front of the cab so that the noise would keep them awake.

  • Siege of Leningrad, Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    Daily bread ration

    During the winter of 1941, the daily bread ration in Leningrad was only 125 grams per person. Contemporary witnesses claim that the piece of bread displayed in St. Petersburg's Road of Life museum is significantly larger than the bread ration at the time. The bread was made of a mixture unthinkable today and contained bark, bran, pomace, pine needles and a bit of flour.

  • Siege of Leningrad, Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    Evacuation

    During the second winter of the siege, thousands were evacuated across the ice road. People had to wait at Leningrad's Finland train station for the next opportunity to leave the city. But there wasn't enough space on the trains to bring all the people to the lake. Many of them – mainly children – died before they could start their journey across the frozen lake.

  • Siege of Leningrad, Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    The victims

    The siege of Leningrad lasted a total of 872 days. More than one million people died. 90 percent of the victims died of hunger. Nearly 1.5 million people were able to escape across Lake Ladoga and more than 1.5 million tons of food were delivered to the residents of Leningrad over the ice road .

  • Siege of Leningrad, Lake Ladoga

    Leningrad's Road of Life: 70 years later

    70 years later

    The modern highway which today leads to the western shore of Lake Ladoga has nothing to do with the life-saving Road of Life. The road which led to the lake during the siege was hilly and twisting and was often shelled by Nazi artillery. Today, the road seems idyllic and peaceful.

    Author: Violetta Rjabko / re


Germany's pledge

Germany has pledged to donate €12 million ($13.7 million) to the siege's remaining survivors.

The donation "not only shows that we are aware of our responsibility, but also it is also a signal that this may never happen again," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Some of the money is expected to be used to modernize a hospital for Russian veterans, where some of the 108,000 war veterans and siege survivors receive treatment. The German government wants to use the rest to finance a German-Russian culture center.

"We're confident that this voluntary action will improve the quality of life of the survivors," Maas said.

  • Russia's Sergei Shoigu salutes while riding in an open limo (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    Celebrations in Red Square

    Every year on May 9, Russia celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany. At midnight on this day in 1945, the German act of capitulation was signed. The other Allied forces, such as France and the UK, celebrate Victory Day one day earlier on May 8. Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, presided over the parade as it rolled through Moscow's Red Square.

  • A T-34 flying a Soviet flag rolls through the Red Square (Getty Images/AFP/K. Kudryavtsev)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    Show starts with T-34

    Every year, the Russian military honors the iconic T-34 tank - the staple of Soviet tank forces in WWII - by having it lead the Victory Day parade. The tank is flanked by military quads which display flags with names of German-Soviet fronts.

  • Russland Militärparade in Moskau zum Tag des Sieges (Getty Images/AFP/M. Shipenkov)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    Troops galore

    The 2018 Victory Day parade also marked 100 years since the founding of the Soviet Union's Red Army. The spectacle included some 13,000 troops, as well as a handful of military veterans marching together in perfect choreography. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in Moscow for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, was also in attendance.

  • Russland Militärparade in Moskau zum Tag des Sieges (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass/S. Bobylev)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    Missile launchers on display

    The military also displayed its Iskander-M short-range missile launchers, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads. With around 1,450 deployed nuclear warheads, Russia's nuclear arsenal surpasses the 1,350 warheads controlled by the US.

  • A boy holds binoculars while squinting to see the parade (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    Crowds take in the military might

    Some 159 pieces of military hardware were displayed, including a missile-armed MiG-31 supersonic interceptor jet. Much of the newest equipment has been tested in the conflict in Syria, the Defense Ministry said. New equipment on display included drones, a de-mining robot and an unmanned tank. Despite the sunshine, a snow mobile from the Arctic Units even made its way through the streets.

  • Putin speaks in front of Saint Basil's Cathedral in Red Square (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass/M. Metzel)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    Russian feats will not be erased

    Russia has consistently argued that the Western Allies of WWII play down the role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany. "Today people are trying to erase the feat of our people in saving Europe from slavery, from extinction, from the horrors of the Holocaust," Putin said, vowing to never let it happen. The president has painted himself politically as a defender of traditional Europe.

  • Russischer President Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu und Serbia Aleksandar Vucic bei Immortal Regiment patriotic event (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik/A. Druzhinin)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    Putin's father in the 'Immortal Regiment'

    In recent years, Russians have taken to marking the Victory Day by marching with the photos of their ancestors who fought in World War II. This year, the Kremlin chief also took part in the event with a picture of his father, Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin.

  • Russland Tag des Sieges Militärparade in Moskau (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    MiGs and Sukhois

    The parade culminates with the military jet flyover. Russia's elite demonstration team Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) fly MiG-29 and Su-30 jets in formation before releasing smoke in the colors of the Russian flag.

  • A sniper and a man with binoculars (Reuters/S. Karpukhin)

    Russia commemorates Soviet WWII victory

    Snipers at the ready

    Military might was not only on display at ground level during the celebrations in Red Square. Snipers also were on duty around the proceedings. Red Square sits in the heart of Moscow and is the location of the Kremlin, the official presidential residence.

    Author: Cristina Burack (dj)


St. Petersburg native

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not present at the parade, but he is expected to visit a nearby cemetery and attend a memorial concert.

The Russian leader's older brother died during the siege and his mother almost died of starvation.

To mark the end of the siege, soldiers are scheduled to conduct a gun salute on Sunday evening.

