St Petersburg

St Petersburg is the second-largest city in Russia after Moscow. It was founded by Peter the Great in 1703 and served as the capital of imperial Russia for two centuries.

Located on the Baltic Sea, St Petersburg is an important port and the most northerly city in the world with a population in excess of one million people. During the Communist era, it was known as Leningrad from 1924 until 1991. The Siege of Leningrad during the Second World War was one of the longest and most destructive sieges of a major city in modern history. Now rebuilt, the historic center houses architectural gems such as the Winter Palace and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is seen as the cultural capital of Russia. Here is an automatic compilation of DW content on St Petersburg.

BUDAPEST - Supporters Netherlands with rainbow flag during the UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena on June 27, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN EURO 2020 round of 16 2020/2021 xVIxANPxSportx/xxANPxIVx *** BUDAPEST Supporters Netherlands with rainbow flag during the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena on June 27, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN EURO 2020 round of 16 2020 2021 xVIxANPxSportx xxANPxIVx 433104397

Euro 2020: UEFA bans rainbow-colored advertizing in Baku and St. Petersburg 03.07.2021

Euro 2020 sponsors have been asked not to use rainbow-colored advertising at two quarterfinal venues, Volkswagen announced on Friday. The decision is the latest to cloud UEFA’s message of inclusivity in football.

Russia seeks to lure foreign investors at economic forum 04.06.2021

Russia is hoping to attract more foreign investment as it hosts the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Sanctions have weighed on the Russian economy.

Andrey Pivovarov, Koordinator der Petersburger Abteilung Offenes Russland. Fotograf: Vladimir Izotov, DW.

Russian authorities detain head of opposition group Open Russia 31.05.2021

The head of the now-defunct opposition group Open Russia said he was pulled off a plane and detained by police in St. Petersburg.
Activists hold posters reading Freedom for Navalny! during the opposition rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have arrested more than 180 people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Hundreds arrested in protests for hunger-striking Navalny 21.04.2021

More than 600 people in St. Petersburg were among a total of almost 1,500 arrested across Russia. Police were intent on nullifying the pro-Navalny rallies as fears grow over the Kremlin critic's well-being.
ARCHIV - Das U-Boot U35 liegt während der Zeremonie seiner Indienststellung am 23.03.2015 in Eckernförde (Schleswig-Holstein) im dortigen Marinestützpunkt. (zu dpa Macken, Mängel, Militär: Von wegen allzeit bereit vom 09.12.2017) Foto: Markus Scholz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German submarines fitted with Russian technology: report 28.03.2021

A report that German submarines are navigating the globe with Russian hardware has sparked security concerns. The newspaper Bild claims that the equipment is "open" to cyber sabotage and even "full loss of operability."

Policemen detain Navalny supporter at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison for more than 2 1/2 years on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning. Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Russia: Protests erupt over Navalny prison sentencing 02.02.2021

Supporters of Alexei Navalny rallied in Moscow and St. Petersburg after a court sentenced the Kremlin critic to prison. A massive police presence has been deployed to deal with the protesters.
Police stand guard during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police are arresting protesters demanding the release of top Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at demonstrations in the country's east and larger unsanctioned rallies are expected later Saturday in Moscow and other major cities. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Russian police officer apologizes to protester 26.01.2021

Russian police used brutal force in their crackdown on Saturday's pro-Navalny rallies. One officer has now apologized for a particularly egregious incident in St. Petersburg.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Zenit Saint Petersburg v Borussia Dortmund - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - December 8, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Disjointed Dortmund ride their luck in Russia to top group 08.12.2020

Borussia Dortmund were not at their best but sealed their path in the Champions League as group winners. Axel Witsel was the matchwinner on a night when Youssoufa Moukoko became the competition's youngest ever player.
ARCHIV - 23.08.2019, Berlin: Beamte der Spurensicherung sichern in einem Faltpavillon Spuren an einem Tatort im kleinen Tiergarten. (zu dpa «Ermittler zu Mord an Georgier: Mörder hatte Helfer in Berlin») Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin murder: Slovakia expels 3 Russian diplomats for alleged spying 11.08.2020

The expulsion could have a possible link to the murder of a Georgian in Berlin's Kleiner Tiergarten park. The foreign ministry said the Slovak consulate in St. Petersburg had issued a visa leading to "serious crime."
Warnzeichen für Radioaktivität âÄ Luke nicht öffnen, radioaktiv Budker-Institut für Nuklearphysik in Akademgorodok / Nowosibirsk. Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics Warning signs for Radioactivity Ä Luke not open radioactive Budker Institute for in Akademgorodok Novosibirsk Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics

'Slight' radioactivity rise in Nordic countries 28.06.2020

Slightly raised radioactivity levels across northern Europe have put the spotlight on western Russia. But its nuclear power operator says plants near St. Petersburg and Murmansk have been operating "within the norm."

ARCHIV - Vor der Staatsschutzkammer des Landgerichtes Dresden beginnt am 10.04.2008 der erste Prozess gegen fünf Angeklagte aus der inzwischen verbotenen Kameradschaft «Sturm 34». Im zweiten Prozess gegen fünf mutmaßliche Mitglieder der im Jahr 2007 verbotenen Neonazi-Gruppe «Sturm 34» wird am Montag (11.06.2012) in Dresden das Urteil gesprochen. Foto: Matthias Hiekel dpa/lsn (zu lsn vom 11.06.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Why are German neo-Nazis training in Russia? 06.06.2020

German right-wing extremists are receiving paramilitary training in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to a new report by news magazine Focus. Who is running the training, and what do we know about the participants?
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - MAY 12: Firefighters are dispatched to hospital after a fire broke out at a St Petersburg hospital that killed five coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit in St. Petersburg, Russia on May 12, 2020. Sergey Mikhailichenko / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russia: Ventilator fire in St. Petersburg hospital kills COVID-19 patients 12.05.2020

Several patients being treated for coronavirus have died after a ventilator caught fire, Russian news agencies say. Initial indications are that the device was overloaded.
StaytheFuckHome Bar Logo Stay the Fuck Home Bar in neon

Coronavirus: Russian online bar shakes up self-isolation 31.03.2020

As Russia joins the coronavirus lockdown, a St. Petersburg creative agency has come up with a way for people to go out without leaving their homes. Now the founders of the platform want to take your social life online.
03.04.2017 A picture shows the damaged train carriage at Technological Institute metro station in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2017. Around 10 people were feared dead and dozens injured Monday after an explosion rocked the metro system in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg, according to authorities, who were not ruling out a terror attack. / AFP PHOTO / STR / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

St Petersburg metro bombers sentenced to jail 10.12.2019

A Russian court has sentenced 11 people to jail for their roles in a 2017 terror attack. A bomb on a metro train killed 15 people while a second device was discovered before it exploded.
The UEFA Champions League trophy is pictured before the start of the Champions League final soccer match between Chelsea and Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

Report: Munich to host 2022 Champions League final 30.08.2019

Saint Petersburg has been chosen for the 2021 final and London's Wembley Stadium in 2023, according to UEFA sources. The Allianz Arena has already held one final, in 2012, when Bayern lost to Chelsea.
