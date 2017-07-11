Ukraine says Russia pushing to block Sievierodonetsk twin city — live updates

Luhansk governor says Russia shelling Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk

Kyiv says Russian missiles strike in western, northern Ukraine

Canada blames Putin for causing famine in developing world

Russia says Lithuania's border in "question" amid Kaliningrad row

Dmitry Rogozin, chief of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, said Saturday that Lithuania has called "its own borders into question" amid the Kaliningrad row.

He told Russian television that Russia would recognize Lithuania's border if Lithuania allowed the transfer of goods to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

As an EU member, Lithuania banned the rail transfer of some goods to Kaliningrad last week as a result of EU sanctions on Russia.

"Lithuania has not only shot itself in the leg with this, but in the head," Rogozin added.

Ukraine says Russian troops encircling Lysychansk

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said that Russian forces were trying to block the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

A day earlier, Haidai said that Ukrainian forces weren't using the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway because it has been heavily bombed and Ukrainian troops were receiving supplies via an alternative route.

Ukraine's military also said on Saturday that Russian forces were encircling the Lysychansk area, and trying to blockade Lysychansk city from the south.

But the Ukrainian General Staff claimed Ukrainian troops have pushed back Russian forces from towns along a supply route to Lysychansk.

In their daily report, the General Staff said Ukrainian troops blocked Russian forces from Volodymyrivka and Pokrovske — towns along a key supply road linking Lysychansk with Bakhmut to the southwest.

Russian forces have been aiming to take complete control of the region by trying to capture Lysychansk and nearby Sievierodonetsk, where intense fighting for weeks ultimately forced Ukrainian forces on Friday to withdraw from the city to regroup and re-strategize.

The Ukrainian retreat from Sievierodonetsk is significant because it only leaves Lysychansk of the Luhansk province under Ukrainian control.

95% of the Luhansk region is under Russian control. Along with Donetsk, it makes up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Seizing all of Donbas is essential for President Putin to be able to declare military victory at home.

Russian missiles target military sites in Lviv, Desna: Ukrainian officials

Russia came down heavily on military sites in western and northern Ukraine with dozens of missiles targeting these locations on Saturday. This was confirmed by local Ukrainian officials.

The small town of Desna in the north came under "massed" rocket strikes causing "infrastructure damage" but no casualties, according to the Chernihiv governor Vyacheslav Chaus. Desna is home to a training center for Ukraine's infantry forces.

Russian strikes on a military target killed at least one soldier in the Zhytomyr region in the north of Ukraine. The region's governor Vitaliy Bunechko said that "nearly 30 missiles were launched at one military infrastructure facility."

Maxim Kozytskyi, the governor of the Lviv in western Ukraine, said in a video that six missiles were fired from the Black Sea at the Yavoriv base. Four of these hit the base, while two were intercepted and destroyed, according to Kozytskyi.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's intelligence service said airstrikes on the northern Ukrainian border region were coming from Berlarus.

"Today's strike is directly linked to Kremlin efforts to pull Belarus as a co-belligerent into the war in Ukraine," the Ukrainian intelligence service said on Telegram.

Russia strikes chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk: governor

Russia launched artillery and airstrikes on Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk in the Luhansk region respectively, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Telegram on Saturday.

He added that Russian artillery fire had struck the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, and nearby villages of Synetsky, Pavlograd, and others were shelled.

Haidai did not mention any figures of casualties at the chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians are believed to have taken shelter from fighting in the region.

He added that 17 people were evacuated on Friday from Lysychansk by police officers, rescuers, and volunteers.

UK intelligence: Russian generals likely removed from key roles

The British Defense Ministry said in its regular intelligence report that the Russian high command has likely removed several generals from key operational roles in the war in Ukraine.

The new commander of the Southern Group of Forces (SGF), which plays a central role in Russia's offensive in the eastern Donbas region, is likely to be Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, according to the military update.

For over thirty years, Surovikin's career has been dogged with allegations of corruption and brutality, the update said.

Ukraine had to 'choose its battles' with Sievierodonetsk retreat

DW's correspondent in Kyiv, Nick Connolly, explained that the Ukrainian strategy is to make "Russians pay as high a price as possible for the smallest possible gains, similar to what we saw in Mariupol, where you make them fight for every street, for every meter of ground."

Mariupol, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resitance to Russian assault, fell in May after nearly three months of intense fighting.

Connolly said that while the Ukrainian retreat from Sievierodonetsk was a big deal, it was not "unexpected" since Ukraine has to "choose its battles carefully and to use what little equipment it has cleverly as possible."

"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Ukrainian television after troops were ordered to move to new positions.

Haidai tweeted on Friday that troops would "move away from the city, to new, more fortified positions."

Canada blames Putin for causing famine in developing world

Canada's minister of international development, Harjit Sajjan, told DW that Russian President Vladimir Putin "needs to be held accountable" for the suffering he has caused by blocking food exports from Ukraine.

"Vladimir Putin's war has not only caused needless suffering for the Ukrainian population but is now creating famine for the developing world," the minister said.

Sajjan also said he understood the anger of developing nations whose populations were going hungry because grain supplies from Ukraine were not reaching them.

"This is the sole responsibility of Vladimir Putin. He is purposely blocking access to food, purposely allowing people to die, and this is wrong, and he needs to be held accountable," Sajjan said.

Ukraine pulling back soldiers from Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine has ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the battleground twin city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian forces have slowly advanced over the last several weeks, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Friday.

"Ukrainian armed forces will have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk. They have received an order to do so," the governor of the region, which includes the city, said on Telegram.

According to Haidai, Ukrainian troops repelled the Russian attack on Lysyhansk, the last major city in the Luhansk region under Ukrainian control.

What happened in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainians should appreciate and be proud of the country's EU candidate status.

Ukraine's domestic security agency, the State Security Service (SBU), said it had uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach.

The foreign ministers of the G7 blamed Russia for worsening the global hunger crisis and called on Moscow to unblock the Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the war in Ukraine was not to blame for the global food crisis and pointed instead to sanctions the West had placed on Russia for invading its neighbor. The sanctions, however, contain exceptions to allow food to reach international markets.

The European Union's decision on Thursday to grant official EU candidate status to Ukraine was a "domestic" one and unlikely to worsen Moscow's already bad relations with the bloc, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

Russia might completely cut off its supply of gas to Germany, leading to shortages and significant price rises, according to the chief of the German Federal Network Agency, the body that regulates energy markets.

