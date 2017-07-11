Ukraine says 200 bodies have been found in Mariupol basement — live updates

German economy minister expects EU embargo on Russian oil 'within days'

Ex-Russian diplomat describes atmosphere within the ministry

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticizes the war on Ukraine

This article was last updated at 11:42 UTC/GMT

Ukraine says 200 bodies uncovered in basement of collapsed building in Mariupol

Workers found 200 bodies in a decomposed state in the basement of an apartment building that collapsed in Mariupol, according to a Ukrainian official.

Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, said the decomposing bodies had left a stench in the neighborhood.

Russia recently claimed full control over Mariupol. The besieged city has seen some of the worst bombardments of the war and a recently concluded, weeks-long siege at the Azovstal steel plant saw Ukrainian forces surrender to be registered as prisoners of war.

Navalny criticizes war in Ukraine before Russian court

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin during his court hearing for starting "a stupid war."

Navalny told the court, "This war was built on lies."

Watch video 05:10 Navalny: spy thriller in real life

He added, "One madman has got his claws into Ukraine and I do not know what he wants to do with it — this crazy thief."

Russian Security Council chief says Russian war aims 'will be fulfilled'

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, told Russian publication Argumenty i Fakty that Russia will meet the objectives of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"All goals set by the president will be fulfilled," Patrushev said.

He added, "We are not chasing deadlines."

Many Western allies speculate that Russia's original strategy was to overwhelm Ukraine's defenses and enact a quick regime change in Kyiv. However, Russia was apparently forced to switch focus to the east of the country once its blitzkrieg strategy failed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to ensure the public that the operation was proceeding according to plan.

Ukraine says fierce fighting continues in the east

Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces are attempting to encircle the strategically significant towns of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

In a statement, Ukraine's General Staff said Russia had sustained considerable losses near Severodonetsk. Ukraine said there was also a fierce fight on near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk.

Three months into the war, Russia has retooled its efforts and scope to focus on taking eastern Ukraine and blocking access to the country's Black Sea ports. Following the fall of the port city of Mariupol in recent days, Ukraine sees the fight increasing in the southeast.

Russia claims it struck an arms depot in Donbas

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian forces had struck an arms depot in eastern Ukraine. The ministry said the depot in the village of Razdolovka was being used to store US-made M777 howitzers with high-precision munitions.

"Thirteen tanks and armored fighting vehicles, four Grad multiple rocket launchers and three ammunition depots were destroyed," in the incident, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in his Tuesday briefing.

Konashenkov also said Russia had hit a Ukrainian mechanized brigade near Soledar and ammunition depots in Mikovka, Bakhmut, Nikolaevka, Spornoe and Krasny Liman, all in Donetsk.

Watch video 03:00 In Ukraine, demining teams remove remnants of attacks

UK in discussions to export grain from Ukraine

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the UK is in talks with Ukraine about how to get grain out of the country after Russia's naval blockade of its Black Sea ports.

Global food prices have risen dramatically with Ukraine unable to export almost 25 million tons of grains.

"There are lots of different potential ways to get grain and other goods out of the country, Schapps told Sky News. "It's absolutely essential that we do, otherwise there could be a lot of hunger and indeed even famine."

Schapps also said he met Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksander Kubrakov last week.

Outgoing Philippines President Duterte criticizes Putin's war on Ukraine

The controversial outgoing President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the deaths of civilians in Ukraine. Noting that both himself and the Russian leader have been called killers, Duterte offered that he killed "criminals, I don't kill children and the elderly."

Duterte has publicly called Putin a friend and an idol. It was the first time he faulted Putin's war on Ukraine for a spike in global food prices that has hit many countries hard, including the Philippines.

The outgoing president said he was not condemning Putin but that he disagreed with calling the invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation," when it really was a war on "a sovereign nation." He called on Putin and the Russian Embassy in Manila to stop bombing and shelling civilians in Ukraine and permit Ukrainian civilians to safely evacuate.

"I'm on the way out and I don't know how to solve the problem," Duterte said. He leaves office June 30.

He added: "You have to solve the war between Ukraine and Russia before we can talk of even returning to normalcy."

UK officials see Russia closing in on Luhansk

"Russia has increased the intensity of its operations in the Donbas as it seeks to encircle Severodonetsk, Lyschansk, and Rubizhne," the UK Ministry of Defense tweeted in In its latest intelligence update.

At the same time, UK officials noted "strong Ukrainian resistance with forces occupying well dug-in defensive positions."

"Russia’s capture of the Severodonetsk pocket would see the whole of Luhansk Oblast placed under Russian occupation," they said. At the same time moving the frontline further west "will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties," according to the British ministry.

Zaporizhzhia region to use the ruble, says Russian-backed Melitopol leader

The Russian-backed head of the military-civilian administration of occupied Melitopol, Galina Danilchenko, said that rubles will be the accepted in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to an interview cited by Russian state-run RIA news agency.

Danilchenko noted that residents would be expected to exchange Ukrainian hryvnias for Russian currency.

"You can pay with rubles for all the services of enterprises, purchase raw materials for the production of your own products, ship products to the buyer and receive ruble proceeds to your current account," she said.

Biden: Ukraine war 'a dark hour in our shared history'

During a summit with "Quad" leaders from Japan, Australia and India, US President Joe Biden said they were navigating "a dark hour in our shared history" as Russia wages war on Ukraine. He urged Quad leaders to work to halt the conflict.

"This is more than just a European issue. It's a global issue," Biden said. He added the war is "a humanitarian catastrophe and innocent civilians have been killed in the streets and millions of refugees are internally displaced as well as in exile."

In contrast to other US allies, India has not imposed sanctions on Russia, nor has it condemned Russian actions in Ukraine. Russia is the biggest supplier of hardware for the Indian military. The White House has reportedly been disappointed by Indian silence on the war.

Watch video 02:58 Ukraine war casts shadow on EU-India relations

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also told fellow summit leaders, "We cannot let the same thing happen in the Indo-Pacific region."

Ex-Russian diplomat describes atmosphere in Russian Foreign Ministry

Boris Bondarev, who until Monday was listed as the Counsellor to the UN at Russia's mission in Geneva, warned that his Russian colleagues were growing nonchalant when considering nuclear weapons' use.

"They think that if you hit some village in America with a nuclear strike, then the Americans will immediately get scared and run to beg for mercy on their knees," Bondarev told the The New York Times.

"That’s how many of our people think, and I fear that this is the line that they are passing along to Moscow," he added.

Bondarev's job in Switzerland was focused mainly on arms control and disarmament issues.

Habeck: EU to 'reach a breakthrough' on Russian oil embargo

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said the European Union will likely "reach a breakthrough" on a ban on Russian oil imports "within days."

Many EU member states are heavily reliant on Russian energy. The 27-member bloc had failed to reach a consensus on the embargo, mainly because of objection from Hungary.

EU member states have different levels of dependence on Russian oil, Habeck told German broadcaster ZDF. "Between Hungary and Portugal, there is simply a different connection to Russia," he said, adding that the EU should take Hungary's position into consideration.

Germany was initially opposed to the ban, but recently shifted its position amid pressure from Berlin's allies.

Watch video 01:15 Why does Germany now support an embargo on Russian oil?

On Monday, Hungary clashed with EU states as it reiterated its demands for energy investment before it agreed to such an embargo.

The EU has offered up to €2 billion ($2.14 billion) to central and eastern European countries lacking non-Russian supply.

Still, Habeck stressed that an oil embargo "does not automatically lead" to Russian President Vladimir Putin being weakened. He went on to say that when Washington announced an embargo on Russian oil, prices soared worldwide and, therefore, Putin had "sold less oil and had more revenue in recent weeks."

The German minister said the EU and the US were working in parallel on a proposal to cap global oil prices, though he cautioned this could only work if most of the world joined in.

Lavrov: Russia must cease dependence 'in any way' on the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would focus on developing its ties with Beijing rather than mend relations with the West.

Lavrov claimed the West displayed "russophobia" since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation."

"If they [the West] want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," Lavrov said, according to a transcript on the Foreign Ministry's website.

"We must cease being dependent in any way on supplies of absolutely everything from the West for ensuring the development of critically important sectors for security, the economy or our homeland's social sphere," he said.

Watch video 26:06 War in Ukraine: Is the West already a party to the conflict?

Zelenskyy: Desna attack killed 87

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in his nightly video address about what could be one of the deadliest strikes of the war. He said last week's Russian bombing of the town of Desna, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Kyiv, resulted in 87 deaths.

Zelenskyy said Russia was waging "total war" on his country, claiming that Russian forces launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine since the invasion started on February 24, using 2,275 different missiles.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the majority of these strikes hit civilian targets.

He made his remarks in his regular nightly address on Monday, marking the end of the third month of the war.

Watch video 02:01 DW correspondent visits Ukrainian village at the front line

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia conflict on Monday

After a trial lasting only four days, a court in Ukraine sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison for the murder of an unarmed civilian.

It is the first war crimes trial in Ukraine in light of the conflict. The defendant pleaded guilty on opening day, his Ukrainian-provided lawyer had argued for acquittal on the basis that the soldier said he was following orders.

Watch video 01:42 Russian soldier given life sentence for war crimes

In another first, Boris Bondarev, Russia's Counsellor to the UN in Geneva, resigned from his post. He cited his disagreement with the war, marking a rare political resignation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for "maximum'' sanctions, including an oil embargo, against Russia in a video address to world leaders and executives at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.

Watch video 01:59 President Zelenskyy speaks to World Economic Forum

The summit would typically have a "Russia House" dedicated to showcasing Russian business leaders and investors, but this year the space was transformed by Ukrainian artists into a "Russian War Crimes House". Russia denies allegations of war crimes in the conflict.

Kyiv can expect further military assistance, as Washington announced some 20 US allies were ready to provide more aid to Ukraine.

In Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk region, the several hundred Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol will be tried, the region's Russian-backed leader Denis Pushilin said.

The UN's refugee agency said the war has displaced 8 million people internally within Ukraine, and another 6 million have been registered as having left Ukraine.

fb/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)