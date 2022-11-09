  1. Skip to content
Kirill Stremousov
Image: AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsUkraine

Russia orders troops fall back from Kherson city

28 minutes ago

Russia's defense minister and a top general told troops to fall back to the right bank of the River Dnipro. This seemingly means Russia is ceding control of the regional capital of Kherson.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JHDi

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday, marking a significant retreat for Russia.

The city of Kherson is situated to the north of the Dnipro River on the left bank.

Defense Minister Shoigu and General Sergey Surovikin said in a press conference that troops should regroup on the other side of the river, as Ukrainian forces advance.

Surovikin said that it was no longer possible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the left bank of the river; Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the other side. 

Kherson is one of the regions Russia recently declared annexed following so-called referendums that Kyiv and the international community dismissed as a sham.

The regional capital of the same name was also the first major city Russia seized following its February 24 invasion. Kherson borders Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 9:

Russian-installed Kherson deputy governor killed in 'car crash'

Meanwhile, slightly earlier on Wednesday, officials said the Russian-installed deputy head of Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, had died.

"Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," the head of Russia-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on messaging app Telegram, calling him a "true fighter" and a "Russian patriot." Aksyonov did not specify the cause of the death. 

Another Russian-installed official in Kherson said he was involved in a road traffic accident.

"It’s very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today. He died in the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident," said Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

Stremousov, 45, was one of the highest-profile officials in Ukraine supporting Russia's invasion.

The news coincided with images circulating online showing the Darivka bridge on the highway heading east out of the regional capital almost completely destroyed and lying in the River Dnipro. It was not immediately clear how the bridge had been destroyed or by whom.

Ukraine's military is advancing on the city but has kept details of its operations vague. 

Prior to his death, Stremousov had called on residents to evacuate Kherson and head east saying it was for their own safety — Ukraine described the appeal as a program of forced deportations.

Images had also circulated earlier in the week of the regional government building in Kherson apparently without a security presence and without Russian flags visible. However, Kyiv had warned at the time that some of these images might be disinformation or a trap or both.

EU unveils €18 billion Ukraine support plan

The European Commission unveiled an €18 billion (roughly $18 billion) economic support plan for Ukraine aimed at helping it through 2023.

According to the plan, each month the EU will send €1.5 billion in the form of loans.

"We are presenting this new financial package for Ukraine at a time of acute needs for the country, as Russia's relentless attacks continue to batter key infrastructure," said Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Ukraine will need $3-4 billion a month in 2023.

The EU is hoping the US will match its contribution, while gap funding will come by way of other donors and financial institutions.

The financial aid package still needs to be approved by EU member states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter after the announcement, saying "this shows the true solidarity of the EU," and also including an appeal for Ukraine to eventually join the bloc.

msh/aw (AFP, Reuters) 

