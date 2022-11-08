  1. Skip to content
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending a news conference in Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said he would never negotiate with Russian President Vladimir PutinImage: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

Ukraine: Zelenskyy hints he is open to talks with Russia

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored before any "genuine peace negotiations," according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. UK said Russia was reinforcing defense lines. DW rounds up the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JBor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would enter "genuine peace negotiations" with Russia once Ukraine's territorial integrity was restored, Russia's aggression ended and compensation for all damages caused by the war was guaranteed. 

In his address late Monday, Zelenskyy added that "respect for the UN charter" and "guarantees that this will not happen again" would also needed to be provided, describing this as "completely understandable conditions." 

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine had repeatedly proposed talks with Russia, but was met with "insane Russian responses with new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail." 

At the end of September, Russia had announced the annexation of several territories of Ukraine, leading to Zelenskyy vowing to never enter negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv has signaled they would be willing to negotiate with Putin's eventual successor.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow's position that it is willing to talk but that Kyiv is refusing them. Moscow has made clear that there will be no negotiations over the regions it claims to have annexed from Ukraine. 

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 8:

London: Russia is reinforcing defensive lines 

British military experts said that Russian forces were readying themselves for potential breakthroughs by the Ukrainian army. Anti-tank structures, known as "dragon teeth" had been installed in the port city Mariupol for this purpose, a daily intelligence update from the Ministry of Defence in London said on Tuesday. 

"Russia is reinforcing its lines in all occupied territories," the statement said. "Dragon’s teeth have additionally been sent for the preparation of defensive fortifications in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson."

Russia open for talks with US for 'mutual benefit'

On Monday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had held talks with Russian officials about avoiding further escalation of the conflict, according to source cited by the Reuters news agency. 

The White House has not confirmed the talks, but assured that that it will not make any diplomatic moves without Kyiv's involvement. 

In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was open for dialogue with the United States for "mutual benefit." Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that Russia wanted to "maintain contacts with the United States on necessary issues." 

More from DW's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

On Monday, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it received its first NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems.

Russia has hit Ukrainian infrastructure with a barrage of strikes over the past month that has destroyed around a third of the country's power stations leaving many cities facing frequent blackouts.

Ukraine hopes to use advanced air defense systems to prevent further loss of infrastructure.

North Korea on Tuesday denied having any arms dealings with Russia, and said it had no plans to do so, according state news agency KCNA. The comments came after the US said Pyongyang appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, is no longer connected to Ukraine grid. The national nuclear power authorities assume the Kremlin intends to connect the plant to Russia's power network.

los/dj (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

