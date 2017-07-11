Ukraine peace talks stall, officials say — live updates

Ukrainian and Russian officials say peace negotiations have stagnated

Russian Deputy Prime Minister visits Kherson and alludes to the region joining Russia

EU to unveil plan to move away from Russian foreign fuels

This article was last updated at 0145 UTC/GMT

Peace negotiations have stagnated — Ukrainian, Russian officials

Ukrainian and Russian officials have said that negotiations between the two countries have stagnated.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of hardening its stance. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko that Kyiv has "practically withdrawn from the negotiation process."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries want to use Ukraine to their strategic advantage. He argued that no peace deal can be made if negotiators focus on the West's concerns rather than the immediate situation in Ukraine.

"We always say that we are ready for negotiations ... but we were given no other choice," Lavrov said.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that talks are "on hold" as Russia is not willing to accept it "will not achieve any goals."

"Russia does not demonstrate a key understanding of today's processes in the world," Podolyak said, according to Ukrainian media. "And its extremely negative role."

Russia's Lavrov says NATO accession for Finland, Sweden makes 'no big difference'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would not make "much difference."

"Finland and Sweden, as well as other neutral countries, have been participating in NATO military exercises for many years," Lavrov said.

"NATO takes their territory into account when planning military advances to the East. So in this sense there is probably not much difference. Let's see how their territory is used in practice in the North Atlantic alliance."

Russian deputy PM visits Kherson region

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has visited the Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

RIA Novosti reported that Khusnullin said that the region would take a "worthy place in our Russian family." Kherson is under Russian occupation.

On May 1, Moscow introduced the Russian ruble as official currency in the region.

A few days ago, the Russian-installed local government in Kherson said it plans to appeal to Moscow for the right to become part of the Russian Federation.

EU to unveil plan to end reliance on Russian fossil fuels

The European Commission will unveil a €210 billion plan ($222 billion) to end Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027 and accelerate the shift to green energy.

Russia supplies 40% of the EU's gas and 27% of its imported oil.

According to draft documents cited by Reuters, Brussels plans to import more non-Russian gas, implement a faster rollout of renewable energy and make efforts to save energy.

Watch video 26:05 The Day with Phil Gayle: Surrender in Mariupol

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise video address at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. The former actor turned statesman asked for the cinema world's solidarity with his people in the face of the Russian invasion.

The International Criminal Court sent war crimes investigators to Ukraine in what it called the largest deployment of its kind in the ICC's history.

Eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a Russian airstrike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, the regional emergency service said.

Finland's parliament overwhelmingly approved a proposal to join NATO.

Watch video 01:56 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Ukraine's military said it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkish concerns over Finland and Sweden's possible membership in the alliance need to be addressed.

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was reportedly hit by at least eight explosions.

Catch up on yesterday's events by clicking here

si/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)