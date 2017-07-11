 Finland′s parliament approves NATO membership application | News | DW | 17.05.2022

News

Finland's parliament approves NATO membership application

Finland has overwhelmingly approved a proposal to join NATO after a parliamentary debate. Fewer than 10 lawmakers opposed the proposal.

Sanna Marin and President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö

Finland's leaders had announced their intention to join NATO on Sunday

Finland's legislature on Tuesday approved the country's bid for NATO membership with 188 votes in favor and 8 against, parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen said.

The vote comes after a parliamentary debate, during which the foreign affairs committee said that "Russia's long-standing aggressive policies and the goal of dividing Europe into new spheres of influence took on a new dimension after the country's invasion of Ukraine."

"Failure to respond would lead to a narrowing of Finland's foreign, security and defense policy," it added.

The vote in parliament was seen a formality as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin had already announced that Finland would go ahead and that minimal opposition was expected. 

More to come...

