Finland's parliament approves NATO membership application

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Finland has overwhelmingly approved a proposal to join NATO after a parliamentary debate. Fewer than 10 lawmakers opposed the proposal.
Finland's legislature on Tuesday approved the country's bid for NATO membership with 188 votes in favor and 8 against, parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen said.
The vote comes after a parliamentary debate, during which the foreign affairs committee said that "Russia's long-standing aggressive policies and the goal of dividing Europe into new spheres of influence took on a new dimension after the country's invasion of Ukraine."
"Failure to respond would lead to a narrowing of Finland's foreign, security and defense policy," it added.
The vote in parliament was seen a formality as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin had already announced that Finland would go ahead and that minimal opposition was expected.
More to come...