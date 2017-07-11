Finland's parliament approves NATO membership application

Finland's legislature on Tuesday approved the country's bid for NATO membership with 188 votes in favor and 8 against, parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen said.

The vote comes after a parliamentary debate, during which the foreign affairs committee said that "Russia's long-standing aggressive policies and the goal of dividing Europe into new spheres of influence took on a new dimension after the country's invasion of Ukraine."

"Failure to respond would lead to a narrowing of Finland's foreign, security and defense policy," it added.

The vote in parliament was seen a formality as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin had already announced that Finland would go ahead and that minimal opposition was expected.

More to come...