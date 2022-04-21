 At Venice Biennale, Ukraine expresses ′right to existence′ | Arts | DW | 21.04.2022

Arts

At Venice Biennale, Ukraine expresses 'right to existence'

As Ukraine's cultural heritage and art faces destruction by Russian shelling and bombs, Ukrainian curators are sending a strong message through the Ukraine pavilion and a special open-air exhibition space.

A young woman stands by a an artwork in a room with exposed brick walls

Art curator Maria Lanko poses by 'Fountain of Exhaustion' by artist Pavlo Makov at the Ukraine Pavilion in Venice

On the second day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, curator Maria Lanko and members of her team packed seventy-two copper funnels into boxes and then loaded them into her small car, which she drove out of Kyiv.

The funnels were components of a sculpture by Kharkiv-based artist Pavlo Makov. Entitled "Fountain of Exhaustion," the work was intended for exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia, commonly referred to as the Venice Biennale, one of the world's premiere international art exhibitions. 

Lanko spent over a week driving between cities in western Ukraine before making it to Austria.

"I was the only one in the team who didn't have any children or dependents, and I could just sit in the car and drive away, which I did," Lanko said in a press conference on Wednesday in Venice. 

The determination to be present in Venice was "an opportunity to remind the world that Ukraine is an independent nation with its own identity," the Ukrainian pavilion curators Maria Lanko, Lizaveta German and Borys Filonenko told DW in March. "And while our people fight for this right on a military front, we take on the cultural one."

Four people stand in a gallery backgrounded by paintings

Curators Lizaveta German, Borys Filonenko, artist Pavlo Makov and curator Maria Lankro (l to r) were determined to see the Ukrainian pavillion go ahead at the Venice Biennale

"In times like this, the representation of Ukraine at the exhibition is more important than ever," the curators said in a statement confirming their dedication to bring the work to Venice, despite the sculpture platform and other parts having been left in Ukraine. These were later reconstructed in Italy.

"When the sheer right to existence for our culture is being challenged by Russia, it is crucial to demonstrate our achievements to the world," they added.

Symbol of 'freedom and independence'

Now the "Fountain of Exhaustion" is standing at Ukraine's pavilion in Venice. The work symbolizes exhaustion; the 72 copper funnels are arranged in the form of a pyramid through which water struggles to travel.

The 63-year-old Makov first conceived of this "metaphor of exhaustion" in the mid-90s. It was a statement of the struggle afflicting post-Soviet societies, but it is still being played out in the context of the war in Ukraine, Makov said.

"Behind any war, there is a cultural conflict," Markov said at Wednesday's press conference, adding that Ukraine and Russia's cultural conflict is not recent but has been ongoing "for hundreds of years." 

Copper funnels in a box

The funnels that make up Pavlo Makov's artwork were evacuated out of Kyiv in a car

  

He referred to artists and writers who had been integral to a "Ukrainian renaissance" and were "eliminat[ed]" by the Soviet revolutionary Bolsheviks in the 1920s. He said that this is happening again and explained his view of the two sides of the long-unfolding conflict.

"One of them is built on a great respect to power and dominance; the other is built on a respect to freedom and independence," Makov said. 

A man wearing a scarf stands next to his artwork made up of funnels

Ukrainian arist Pavlo Makov exhibiting 'Fountain of Exhaustion' in Kharkiv in 1996

This conflict is playing out now in Ukraine, Ukraine pavilion curator Borys Filonenko said. He asked the art world to "shift your focus to Ukrainian culture" that is being targeted by Russian attacks, and said that over 230 attacks on cultural sites and objects have been recorded by the Ukrainian Ministry for Culture, including the intentional destruction of the Mariupol Theater. The UN's cultural institution, UNESCO, has tallied over 100 damaged or destroyed cultural sites since the start of the war.

"Today history meets Ukraine. History meets 'Fountain of Exhaustion'. And history meets La Biennale," Filonenko said during Wednesday's press conference. 

Piazza Ucraina: Place of solidarity with Ukraine

Over the past week, the Ukrainian pavilion's curators created a new open-air exhibition space, Piazza Ucraina, in the heart of the Biennale's exhibition area.

At the center of the open space is a monument covered with sandbags, a wartime practice in Ukrainian cities to try and shield public art from shelling. The rest of the space features charred wooden polls that serve as display stands for artwork created by Ukrainian artists in the midst of war.

Many of these works have already been released to the public via social media. "They become an evidence, an artifact, a document of the state of mind," the curators said in a statement.

"Perhaps, these works have already gained a status of the most sincere and certainly undeniable documentation of the experience: the one of trauma, of anger and, yet, of sheer courage, too," they added.

"Is it possible to make art after Bucha?" Borys Filonenko asked, referring to the massacre in the suburb of Kyiv. Yet he added that artists, some of whom are working in the Ukrainian army, continue to express themselves. 

The Piazza Ucraina's artworks were collected as part of the Wartime Art Archive compiled by the Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund, which was established to "deal with the consequences of the Russian invasion and threats the war poses on the Ukrainian art community."

The fund organizes emergency grants and administers donations and overseas residencies so Ukrainian artists can continue their work.

  • Disney characters pose in front of disney world entrance

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Disney to suspend all business in Russia

    Initially, Disney announced it would no longer release films in Russian cinemas. Now the corporation is halting all its activities, from its TV channels, including TV content marketing, to licensing and cruises. In a statement, Disney said it is taking the steps in light of "the relentless assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis."

  • Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2021.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Cannes bans Russian delegates

    The Cannes Film Festival announced on March 1 that it would "not welcome official Russian delegations" or people linked to the country's government. A number of film festivals are reacting similarly, including Glasgow and Stockholm. Locarno has announced it would not join a boycott, whereas Venice will offer free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in the Donbas region.

  • Kalush Orchestra: Band members wearing clothes combining hip hop and folkloric styles perform.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Russia barred from Eurovision Song Contest

    The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the song contest, stated on February 25 that "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute." Meanwhile, Ukraine's folk rap Kalush Orchestra (photo) have emerged as the act with the best odds to win.

  • Ballet dancers perform in the Bolshoi Theatre's production Krakatuk.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Opera houses halt Bolshoi collaborations

    London's Royal Opera House has canceled the summer season of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet. The Metropolitan Opera's staging of "Lohengrin," co-produced with the Bolshoi, will also be affected by the New York opera house's decision to cut ties with Russian state-supported artists. Until now a Putin loyalist, Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin was however among the signatories of a letter opposed to the war.

  • Conductor Valery Gergiev waving a baton.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Valery Gergiev concerts canceled

    Many Russian artists have condemned the war. But despite an ultimatum from the Munich Philharmonic to publicly position himself, star conductor Valery Gergiev remained silent on the war led by Putin, his friend since 1992. On March 1, the German orchestra fired its acclaimed chief conductor, and the globe-trotting maestro's numerous concerts in Europe and the US have also been canceled.

  • Anna Netrebko singing.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Soprano Anna Netrebko pulled out of operas

    The Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Berlin State Opera have ended their collaboration with Russian opera star Anna Netrebko, who was asked to "repudiate her public support for Vladimir Putin," but declined to do so. She is "one of the greatest singers in Met history," said the opera house's director Peter Gelb, "but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward."

  • Guggenheim Museum from outside: circular building with tree in front.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Museums cut ties with Russian oligarchs

    Amid calls for cultural institutions to remove allies of Putin from their boards, museums are cutting ties with major Russian benefactors. Billionaire Vladimir Potanin has stepped down from the board of trustees of the Guggenheim Museum (photo), according to The New York Times, while Artnet reports that banking magnate Petr Aven has left his position as a trustee of the Royal Academy in London.

  • Hermitage Amsterdam museum with lights reflected in the Amstel River in the early evening.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Hermitage Amsterdam break ties with Saint Petersburg

    Amsterdam houses the largest satellite of Saint Petersburg's storied Hermitage Museum. It had until now never commented on Putin's political actions, but "with the invasion of the Russian army in Ukraine, a border has been crossed. War destroys everything. Even 30 years of collaboration," the Dutch museum stated on March 3. They are also closing their current exhibition, "Russian Avant-Garde."

  • Russian pavilion in Venice painted blue and white with a small tent on the outside.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Russian artists pull out of Venice Biennale

    It is not always the organizers of events who are boycotting Russian acts. At the Venice Biennale, which starts on April 23, it is rather the artists and curator of the Russian exhibition who have resigned, stating on Instagram that "the Russian Pavilion will remain closed" in protest of civilians being killed by missiles and Russian protesters being silenced.

  • Filmstill 'The Batman': Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman look at each other in an urban setting.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Hollywood delays films releases in Russia

    Following Disney's lead, Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount Pictures and Universal have all decided to halt the release of films in Russian cinemas. "The Batman" (photo) was to be released in the country on March 4. Other upcoming titles affected by the decision include Disney's Pixar animated film "Turning Red," Paramount's "The Lost City" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and the Marvel film "Morbius."

  • Nick Cave on stage with a microphone in his hand.

    Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Concerts canceled in Russia

    "Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act," said Nick Cave. He has canceled his Russian tour dates planned for the summer, just like many other groups, including Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, Iggy Pop and Green Day. Popular Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has also canceled his shows in the country, calling for an anti-war movement.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Edited by: Cristina Burack

