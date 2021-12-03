Ukraine drowning in landfills

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
There are over 6,000 landfills across Ukraine. And there's only one incinerator which was built when the country was part of the Soviet Union.
Mercury, used in gold mining and electronics, poses serious health risks. Despite international pressure to ban its trade, Kyrgyzstan is ramping up production.
Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.
Roma communities driven from Romania's booming city of Cluj-Napoca say the authorities treat them like human garbage. Pollution from a nearby landfill is damaging their health.
Much of Thailand's food ends up on the garbage heap. It's a waste and bad for the climate. Now the country is trying to improve its trash management system and make it more environmentally friendly.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version