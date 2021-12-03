 Ukraine drowning in landfills | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 06.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Ukraine drowning in landfills

There are over 6,000 landfills across Ukraine. And there's only one incinerator which was built when the country was part of the Soviet Union.

Watch video 02:16

More in the Media Center

DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 03.12.2021

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 03.12.2021

ARCHIV - 26.03.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Dettingen an der Erms: Ein Mitarbeiter des Autozulieferers ElringKlinger kontrolliert die Produktion der Zylinderkopfdichtungen. Foto: Sina Schuldt/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Chip crisis drives car suppliers out of business 03.12.2021

November 2019 *** In Johannesburg leben 300000 Familien in Wellblechhütten und ein Startup aus Soweto möchte das ändern. Mit Ökoziegeln aus Bauschutt entsteht besserer Weohnraum und nebenbei wird der Slum vom Müll befreit. Copyright: DW/Stefan Möhl

Lack of services cripples South Arican businesses 03.12.2021

More from Business

DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 06.12.2021

DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 06.12.2021

DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 03.12.2021

Dez 2021*** Bangladesch verhängt 14-tägige Quarantäne für Reisende aus 7 afrikanischen Ländern

South African economy shellshocked by travel bans 03.12.2021

Read also

PUERTO MALDONADO, PERU - NOVEMBER 14: A gold miner displays mercury which will be used to help extract gold along the Madre de Dios River in the Amazon lowlands on November 14, 2013 near Puerto Maldonado, Peru. The biologically diverse Madre de Dios ('Mother of God') region has seen deforestation from gold mining in the area triple since 2008, when gold prices spiked during global economic turmoil. Small-scale miners are drawn to the area in hopes for higher pay but often face abysmal conditions. Gold is usually amalgamated with mercury during the process of informal mining in the region, which is discharged into the water supply and air, poisoning fish and sickening people in the area. Peru is the largest producer of gold in Latin America and the sixth-largest in the world. Informal mining accounts for roughly 20 percent of the gold production in Peru. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mercury mining makes a comeback in Kyrgyzstan 06.12.2021

Mercury, used in gold mining and electronics, poses serious health risks. Despite international pressure to ban its trade, Kyrgyzstan is ramping up production.

BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Roma

Living in a sea of trash: Roma fight environmental racism in Romania 05.09.2021

Roma communities driven from Romania's booming city of Cluj-Napoca say the authorities treat them like human garbage. Pollution from a nearby landfill is damaging their health.

Jahr für Jahr landen in Thailand tonnenweise genießbare Lebensmittel im Müll - zum einen, weil Essen in dem südostasiatischen Land vergleichsweise preiswert ist; zum anderen, weil es bislang kaum moderne Müllsortierungs- und Recyclingsysteme gibt. Essensreste, die auf einer Deponie enden, setzen beim Verrotten das Treibhausgas Methan frei. Somit sind Lebensmittelabfälle nicht nur eine Verschwendung, sondern auch eine Gefahr fürs Klima. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Lebensmittel, Abfall, Recycling, Müll Urheber: DW / Felix Nuhr Ort: Thailand Zeit: November 2020

Saving food from Thailand's landfills 08.12.2020

Much of Thailand's food ends up on the garbage heap. It's a waste and bad for the climate. Now the country is trying to improve its trash management system and make it more environmentally friendly.