Ukraine awaits EU candidate status, Zelenskyy declares 'historic week' — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks of a 'historic week' as Kyiv awaits EU candidate status

Moscow says its forces seized the village of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk

Austria to reopen coal plant due to reduced gas deliveries from Russia

This story was last updated at 02:44 UTC/GMT

Zelenskyy declares 'historic week' as Ukraine waits for EU candidate status

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his nightly video address that a "historic week" had begun.

"I think it is obvious to everyone that since 1991 there have been few such fateful decisions for Ukraine as we expect now," he said, referring to an awaited decision from Brussels as to Kyiv's EU candidate status.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian EU accession "meets the interests of the whole of Europe."

Ukraine's president warned that Kyiv is expecting intensified hostile activity from Russian forces, adding that Moscow was building up its forces near Kharkiv and in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia seizes village near Sievierodonetsk

Russia said that its forces have seized the village of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region.

The village had fewer than 800 inhabitants before the invasion began. It is located around six kilometers (four miles) southeast of the major industrial center of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces had seen "partial success" in the area.

Sievierodonetsk has been the site of fierce fighting between Moscow and Kyiv. Pictured is the aftermath of a military strike on the Azot chemical plant where remaining Ukrainian forces in the city have been holed up.

Austria to reopen coal plant amid reduced Russian gas deliveries

Austria's government has announced that it will reopen a previously closed coal power station on account of shortages due to reduced Russian gas deliveries.

The station is located in the southern city of Mellach in the state of Styria.

The Austrian chancellery said that authorities will work together with the country's main supplier Verbund to reopen the station.

Austria's Environmental Ministry told the APA news agency that the process will likely take several months.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday

Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a law banning the broadcasting of news programs, political TV shows, and war films from countries that have not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, such as Russia.

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore arrived in Kyiv to show his solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada parliament passed a law banning music created by Russian citizens from the radio, TV, and public spaces.

Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian command post while senior Ukrainian military officers were holding a meeting, Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said the strike killed over 50 Ukrainian "generals and officers."

Leading Russian policy figure Konstantin Kosachev slammed Lithuanian restrictions on rail transport between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and the rest of Russian territory, calling them an "illegal" ban and an "incipient blockade."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to "take back everything that belongs to us" in the south of Ukraine.

An intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defense said that Russian troops invading Ukraine are probably suffering from "especially troubled morale" amid high casualties, combat stress, pay problems and perceived poor leadership.

sdi/sri (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)