Killian Bayer

08/28/2023 August 28, 2023

After weeks of fighting, Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defensive lines in the Zaporizhzhia region in the southeast to retake more territory. On Monday, Kyiv's defense ministry announced it had fully reclaimed the village of Robotyne. But Kyiv's advances have been slow as they push through Russia's heavily fortified positions and vast minefields.