UK, US agree truce in Airbus-Boeing dispute

Britain and the United States on Thursday agreed a deal to resolve a trade dispute involving rival planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

The truce in the 17-year conflict comes two days after the EU and the US reached a similar agreement.

The two sides had been battling in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization since 2004 over subsidies for US aircraft firm Boeing and European rival Airbus. Each argued the measures exposed the other to unfair competition. The row led to damaging retaliatory tariffs slapped on products on both sides of the Atlantic.

Britain's Trade Ministry said in a statement that both sides had agreed to suspend these tariffs for five years and cooperate more closely on tackling unfair trade practices by non-market economies.

"Today's deal draws a line under an incredibly damaging issue," British Trade Minister Liz Truss said.

"This deal will support jobs across the country and is fantastic news for major employers like Scotch whisky and sectors like aerospace."

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP)