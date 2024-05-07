UK says defense ministry targeted in cyberattack

The British Defense Ministry has reported a large-scale cyberattack that targeted the personal information of the UK's armed forces. Sources say that China is suspected of being involved.

The United Kingdom's government on Tuesday said it had observed a significant data breach that targeted the personal information of members of the British military.

While London has not named the actor behind the attack, it is understood that the main suspect is the Chinese state.

What we know so far

Tobias Ellwood, an ex-soldier and former chairman of a parliamentary defense committee, said the attack had targeted a third-party payroll system used by the Defense Ministry. The former minister said it had all the hallmarks of a Chinese cyberattack.

"Targeting the names of the payroll system and service personnel's bank details, this does point to China because it can be as part of a plan, a strategy to see who might be coerced,", Ellwood told the BBC.

Work and Pensions Minister Mel Stride confirmed the attack on behalf of the government, adding that it was a "very significant matter."

Hackers threaten critical infrastructure To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It is believed that names, bank details, and in some cases the personal addresses of serving and former armed forces members were compromised. However, Stride said his government was not yet naming China as the culprit, only that it was "an assumption."

How serious is the threat of Chinese hacking?

Both Britain and the United States in March alleged that hackers connected with the Chinese government had targeted US officials, journalists, corporations, pro-democracy activists, and the UK election watchdog with "malicious" cyberattacks.

The British government said in a statement that a part of its GCHQ intelligence agency "assessed that the UK Electoral Commission systems were highly likely compromised by a Chinese state-affiliated entity between 2021 and 2022."

London and Washington imposed sanctions on several individuals, and the US charged seven alleged hackers believed to be living in China. The individuals were part of the China-based hacking group "APT31."

China denied responsibility and said countries should base their accusations on evidence rather than engaging in "completely fabricated and malicious slanders."

rc/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)