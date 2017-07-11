UK regional elections: Boris Johnson under scrutiny, historic vote in N. Ireland predicted

People across the United Kingdom headed to the polls on Thursday for local and regional elections in a vote that will indicate the mood of the British public midway through the first full term of Boris Johnson's premiership.

Eyes will be particularly focused on Northern Ireland as the contest for the devolved assembly in Belfast could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time.

The outcome of Thursday's vote could have significant constitutional implications for the four-nation UK's future. Expectations are high within Sinn Fein — a party that favors the Irish people governing themselves rather than being part of a political union with Great Britain.

Polls around the UK opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), and will close at 10 p.m, with results expected to come on Friday.

'Partygate' still hangs over Johnson

Poor results for Johnson could exacerbate discontent after a string of recent scandals.

The British leader has defied calls for his resignation, some of which have come from within his own Conservative Party, after becoming the first modern UK leader to be charged with breaking the law after breaching COVID lockdown rules.

The vote will also give a reflection on the Labour Party and the first two years of Keir Starmer's leadership as Britain's main opposition seeks to pose a serious threat at the next election.

