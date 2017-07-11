UK lawmakers back contempt probe into PM Boris Johnson

British parliamentarians voted to put Prime Minister Boris Johnson under investigation on Thursday in an effort to determine whether he lied to the body in responding to allegations that he and his staff had repeatedly and knowingly broken UK coronavirus lockdown rules in what has come to be known as "Partygate."

The motion calling for a parliamentary investigation passed without opposition after Johnson's government dropped prior attempts to delay the decision to investigate.

Johnson himself, traveling in India, has said that he has "nothing to hide" but suggested parliament delay any investigation until police had finished theirs.

More to come...

