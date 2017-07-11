Boris Johnson seeks trade deal with India as 'partygate' scrutiny intensifies

Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday seeking progress on trade as domestic clouds over COVID lockdown breaches continued to plague the British prime minister back in London.

Britain hopes to complete "another free trade agreement with India by the end of the year, by the autumn," Johnson told reporters in India's western state of Gujarat as he embarked on a two-day visit to the country.

Police investigation

But his visit is being overshadowed by domestic matters, with the storm over "partygate" gathering pace.

Johnson said British police should be allowed to complete their investigation into potential COVID lockdown breaches in government offices before parliament launches its own investigation.

"I'm very keen for every possible form of scrutiny and the House of Commons can do, I think, whatever it wants to do, but all I would say is I don't think that that should happen until the investigation is completed," he told reporters.

The police investigation comes after the prime minister was accused of having been partying while millions were locked inside their homes during the UK's lockdown while the coronavirus spread across the country.

Johnson has already paid a £50 (€60, $65) fine for one violation, but London's Metropolitan police are still investigating dozens of other alleged lockdown breaches.

Parliament votes on whether Johnson misled House

Johnson will miss a parliamentary vote on Thursday into whether he deliberately misled the House of Commons in previously denying any Downing Street rule-breaking — normally a resigning matter.

The India trip has been twice postponed because of coronavirus waves in each country, and was briefly in doubt again this week when the vote was announced, with opposition leaders calling for Johnson's resignation.

However, Downing Street was keen to press on, not wanting to jeopardize possible two-way investment deals worth more than £1 billion (€1.2 billion, $1.3 billion), potentially creating almost 11,000 jobs in Britain.

"What we're focusing on today is the incredible opportunities to deepen this partnership," Johnson told reporters while visiting a factory in Gujarat.

Johnson to meet Modi Friday

On Friday, Johnson will head to New Delhi to meet his Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, providing the prime minister some respite from the controversy over his violation of pandemic lockdown rules.

The leaders are set to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, but Johnson faces an uphill struggle to convince his Indian counterpart to condemn the war and back sanctions against Russia.

