  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
European Capital of Culture
The RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch is seen at a picket line outside Euston station
The RMT is running two 48 strikes which has cut around half of the services across the UKImage: Tayfun Salci/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance
Cars and TransportationUnited Kingdom

UK: Rail unions ring in the new year with more strikes

54 minutes ago

Commuters returning to work on Tuesday have been told to stay home amid "significantly reduced" rail services. The strikes are set to continue until Sunday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LgEf

A fresh round of rail strikes kicked off on Tuesday bringing large parts of the UK to a standstill as people returned to work after the long New Year's weekend.

Network Rail, the body that coordinates the country's rail services, warned travelers and commuters of "significantly reduced" train services until at least Sunday.

"Due to industrial action, there will be significantly reduced train services across the railway until Sunday 8 January," Network Rail said.

"Trains will be busier and likely to start later and finish earlier, and there will be no services at all in some places."

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) — which has around 40,000 members — is holding strikes on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Aslef union is striking on Thursday.

The unions are seeking a pay rise to keep up with soaring inflation but RMT boss Mick Lynch has accused the government of intervening and preventing a deal between the unions and rail companies.

Government and unions at loggerheads

Westminster has said it cannot afford to increase pay in line with inflation, arguing that this would end up in a spiraling inflation-pay rise trap.

But the government has also called on the unions to return to negotiations, wary of the effect of continued strikes on businesses that rely on commuters.

"The only way you get a deal sorted out is to get the trade unions and employers around the negotiating table and not on the picket line and that's what I want to see happen," Transport Minister Mark Harper said.

Waterloo station in London is left mostly empty during the rail strikes
Some parts of the UK have been left without any train services running for most of the weekImage: Jonathan Brady/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Picture alliance

But Lynch has said the government seems happy for strikes to go ahead by blocking a potential deal by insisting that guards are removed from trains, making the driver the only member of staff present, something the unions said they will not accept.

"All the parties involved know what needs to be done to get a settlement, but the government is blocking that," Lynch told the BBC.

A new winter of discontent

Soaring prices and stagnant wages have seen an explosion in labor action in the UK, the likes of which have not been witnessed since the 1980s.

Inflation in the UK has hit a 41-year high of 11.1%.

An array of strikes already took place in December with nurses, airport baggage handlers, ambulance and bus drivers, border control officers and postal workers walking off the job to demand more pay.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he would not agree to pay increases for public sector workers in line with inflation, offering only modest rises that in real terms would equate to pay cuts.

"The best way to help them and help everyone else in the country is for us to get a grip and reduce inflation as quickly as possible," Sunak told lawmakers on a watchdog panel at the end of last year.

ab/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset

Israeli ultranationalist minister visits Jerusalem holy site

Politics5 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A French soldier watching over the Menaka camp for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled Sahel region, at the Menaka base

How will EU approach Mali's security in 2023?

How will EU approach Mali's security in 2023?

PoliticsJanuary 2, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A North Korean state media screen shot of a rocket

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reconstruction of the tunnel built by American intelligence and British between 1954 and 1955 to link the west and east side of the city and intercept the Soviet telephone conversations. Allied Museum (Alliierten Museum). Berlin. Germany.

Berlin: A city of spies

Berlin: A city of spies

Travel2 hours ago8 images
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag, Germany flag, US flag, Chinese flag, Russian flag

How autonomous is the European Union?

How autonomous is the European Union?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Syrian activist Joumana Seif speaks at a conference in Geneva in 2017

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

bird's-eye view of the Amazon valley

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage