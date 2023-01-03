UK: Rail unions ring in the new year with more strikes

The unions are seeking a pay rise to keep up with soaring inflation but RMT boss Mick Lynch has accused the government of intervening and preventing a deal between the unions and rail companies.
Government and unions at loggerheads
Westminster has said it cannot afford to increase pay in line with inflation, arguing that this would end up in a spiraling inflation-pay rise trap.
But the government has also called on the unions to return to negotiations, wary of the effect of continued strikes on businesses that rely on commuters.
"The only way you get a deal sorted out is to get the trade unions and employers around the negotiating table and not on the picket line and that's what I want to see happen," Transport Minister Mark Harper said.
But Lynch has said the government seems happy for strikes to go ahead by blocking a potential deal by insisting that guards are removed from trains, making the driver the only member of staff present, something the unions said they will not accept.
"All the parties involved know what needs to be done to get a settlement, but the government is blocking that," Lynch told the BBC.
A new winter of discontent
Soaring prices and stagnant wages have seen an explosion in labor action in the UK, the likes of which have not been witnessed since the 1980s.
Inflation in the UK has hit a 41-year high of 11.1%.