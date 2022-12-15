  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are striking outside St. Thomas' Hospital in London, where nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taking industrial action for better pay.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are striking for the first time in over a centuryImage: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/dpa
HealthUnited Kingdom

UK nurses begin unprecedented strike

12 minutes ago

Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union are taking part in the one-day walkout. The group is asking for better pay and working conditions amidst a cost of living crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KxYK

UK nurses began an unprecedented strike on Thursday as part of their fight for better wages and working conditions, despite government warnings it could put patients at risk.

The strike, which is the first in the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union's 106-year history, comes amid a bitter dispute with the government over pay.

Up to 100,000 members of the RCN in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are holding the one-day stoppage after rejecting the latest terms offered by the government.

The two sides remain divided after the NHS Pay Review Body recommended a pay increase of at least £1,400 (€1,625, $1,740) on top of a 3% pay rise last year.

The walkouts conducted at 76 hospitals and health centers has meant the cancellation of thousands of non-urgent operations and tens of thousands of outpatient appointments in Britain's state-funded NHS.

UK Health Minister Steve Barclay described the industrial action as "deeply regrettable" adding he was "concerned about the risk that strikes pose to patients."

Wave of industrial action

Spiraling inflation while wage growth stutters has resulted in a cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

Earlier this week, a study from the New Economics Foundation think tank suggested that within two years 43% of households in the UK will lack the resources to put food on the table.

Britain is facing a wave of industrial action, with strikes hitting the rail network and postal service. Meanwhile, airports may also see action during the Christmas period.

Inflation running at more than 10%, trailed by pay offers of around 4%, is stoking tensions between unions and employers.

jsi/es (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline landfall facility in Lubmin, Germany

Ukraine updates: Canada revokes Nord Stream sanctions waiver

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco players disappointed

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

Sports11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An elderly person moves down a staircase alongside a young woman who carries a child in her arms

Will Japan's new plan to boost birth rates work?

Will Japan's new plan to boost birth rates work?

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

books, scales of justice, gavel

German judiciary and the far-right

German judiciary and the far-right

Law and Justice17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Mitrovica in North Kosovo, people walk along a street, red, blue and white banners above

North Kosovo: What are the tensions with ethnic Serbs about?

North Kosovo: What are the tensions with ethnic Serbs about?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Women standing in front of the skyline of Doha

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Soccer26 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

ScienceDecember 13, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage