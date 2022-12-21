  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Two paramedics protesting in front of an ambulance with a banner
Ambulance workers have stopped work for 12 to 24 hoursImage: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

UK: Don't get drunk during ambulance strike

1 hour ago

The military has been called into drive ambulances after the government refused to meet healthcare workers' demands for a pay rise. The ambulance strike will last up to 24 hours.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LHKw

British authorities have advised people not play contact sports or get "blind drunk" as ambulance workers go on strike on Wednesday.

Three ambulance unions will stop work for either 12 or 24 hours across England and Wales to protest stagnant wages amid rising inflation.

Workers have promised to respond to life-threatening calls, and around 750 military personnel have been drafted to drive ambulances or help with logistics. But officials warned the system would be under immense strain.

Stephen Powis, national medical director of the National Health Service (NHS) in England, urged people not to drink too much or take uncessary car trips during the strike in order to minimize the number of ambulance calls.

"It's the season of parties, pre-Christmas, so do enjoy yourself but obviously don't get so drunk that you end up with an unnecessary visit [to hospital]," he said.

Deadlock over healthcare wages

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the best way to help all workers is to reduce inflation. He claimed giving public sector workers double-digit pay rises would only make inflation worse.

In an opinion piece in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Health Secretary Steve Barclay accused the ambulance unions of making a "conscious decision" to "inflict harm" on patients.

But Rachel Harrison, national secretary of the GMB union which represents ambulance workers, called these comments "insulting" to ambulance workers. She said workers were "forced" to strike "because year after year the government has failed to listen to them."

A group of ambulance workers holding a banner
Healthcare workers have staged different strikes in December to demand a pay rise amid soaring inflationImage: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

"I have never seen such an abdication of leadership as I have from Rishi Sunak and the health secretary," said Sharon Graham, leader of the Unite union, from a picket line in central England.

The ambulance strike comes days after nurses also went on strike for a second time in December calling for a payrise.

The Royal College of Nursing has previously accused Barclay adopting a "macho" negotiating style and said workers would continue to strike in future if the government "keeps giving our nursing staff the cold shoulder."

zc/es (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People wait at Euston station during rail workers' strike over pay and terms

UK rail workers strike as prelude to wave of walkouts

UK rail workers strike as prelude to wave of walkouts

Rail workers in Britain have started a two-day national strike, as the country braces for a wave of industrial action. Nurses, border guards, and ambulance paramedics are among those set to take strike action.
PoliticsDecember 13, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelensyy in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

US to promise Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat crop

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat crop

Food Security2 hours ago02:30 min
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan Frauenbildung

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Politics5 hours ago02:14 min
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Becker

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

Society14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts23 hours ago02:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Conflicts23 hours ago03:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

MigrationDecember 20, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien | Empfang der Fußballnationalmannschaft in Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

SoccerDecember 20, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage