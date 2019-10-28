UK Parliament paves way for December general election

The House of Commons on Tuesday passed legislation for a general election on December 12 following hours of tense debate over a date. MPs voted 438 in favor and 20 against.

The bill successfully passed the House of Commons with Labour support just a day after the opposition party torpedoed a different government attempt for a December election.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said parliament would be dissolved on November 6, given the House of Lords passes the bill. The upper house is likely to wave the election bill through.

Campaigning begins

The leaders of Britain's major parties spared no time in campaigning.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change that our country has ever seen," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said. "This is our chance to build a country for the many not the few and fit for the next generation."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is time to unite the UK and "get Brexit done." He vowed to shelve his Brexit deal with the EU until a new government comes into power. Shortly before the vote, Johnson returned the whip to 10 Tory lawmakers who were expelled from the party last month.

Tusk: Don't waste time

The EU has agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until January 31. However, European Council President Donald Tusk warned the UK to take advantage of the additional time because there might not be another extension.

"To my British friends, the EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time," Tusk wrote on Twitter. "I will keep my fingers crossed for you."

