 UK Parliament defies Theresa May, backs vote on Brexit alternatives

News

UK Parliament defies Theresa May, backs vote on Brexit alternatives

In a bid to break Brexit deadlock, lawmakers in the UK Parliament have handed Theresa May another defeat. MPs are now set to vote on a range of Brexit options, including "no deal" and a second referendum.

London Big Ben and Houses of Parliament at sunset (picture-alliance/robertharding/J. Sweeney)

UK lawmakers voted 329 to 302 late Monday to give themselves the right to vote on alternative options to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

This presents yet another defeat for May, whose government opposed giving Parliament the right to hold so-called indicative votes, weeks before Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union.

What MPs are going to vote on:

Parliament will hold non-binding votes on Wednesday that aim to determine the support for options that include:

  • Revoking Brexit;
  • holding another referendum;
  • supporting May's divorce deal;
  • supporting a "Norway Plus" deal, which would keep the UK in the EU Single Market.

A House divided: The idea of indicative votes was pushed by a cross-party group of lawmakers, with Oliver Letwin of May's Conservative Party leading the way. The government had attempted to "whip" its MPs against the idea, but more than 30 Tories rebelled.

'Dangerous precedent'

The government said the outcome set a "dangerous, unpredictable precedent for the future." It warned that "any options considered must be deliverable in negotiations with the EU."

Opposition leader and Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn congratulated lawmakers on reclaiming control and slammed the government's approach as an "abject failure."

"Where this government has failed, this House must, and I believe will, succeed," he said.

Brexit deadline: Last week, the EU extended the original March 29 deadline. The UK is now obliged to leave the EU on April 12 if May's deal does not pass Parliament. If lawmakers back the prime minister's accord, the deadline would be prolonged until May 22.

May's deal still struggles: Prime Minister May wants to put her deal, which had already been defeated twice, before the parliament for the third vote this week. On Monday, she had admitted that there is still not enough support for it in parliament.

Three ministers resign: Junior business minister Richard Harrington resigned just ahead of the vote, accusing the government of "playing roulette with the lives and livelihoods" of its people. Two other junior ministers resigned from the Conservative Party and supported the deal, according to unconfirmed reports.

More to come.

dj/amp (AFP, Reuters)

