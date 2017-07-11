 UK court sides with government in deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda | News | DW | 10.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK court sides with government in deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda

A challenge to the UK's new policy to deter asylum-seeker arrivals was rejected by a High Court judge.

Protesters demonstrate outside the Rwanda High Commission against the Home Office's plan to relocate individuals identified as illegal immigrants or asylum seekers to Rwanda

Under the British government's controversial policy, over 30 asylum-seekers would be flown on a one-way trip to Rwanda next week

The High Court in London ruled on Friday that deportations of asylum-seekers in the UK to Rwanda can proceed next week. The policy is meant to deter would-be asylum-seekers from attempting to cross the English Channel and settle in Britain.

Refugee rights groups and a trade union representing UK Border Force personnel had challenged the plan in court.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

jcg/rs (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Advertisement