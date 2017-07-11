UK court sides with government in deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A challenge to the UK's new policy to deter asylum-seeker arrivals was rejected by a High Court judge.
Under the British government's controversial policy, over 30 asylum-seekers would be flown on a one-way trip to Rwanda next week
The High Court in London ruled on Friday that deportations of asylum-seekers in the UK to Rwanda can proceed next week. The policy is meant to deter would-be asylum-seekers from attempting to cross the English Channel and settle in Britain.
Refugee rights groups and a trade union representing UK Border Force personnel had challenged the plan in court.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
jcg/rs (Reuters, dpa, AFP)