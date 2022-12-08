  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
China
FIFA World Cup
A stock image of quarry lorries in a coal mine in Wales.
Britain's Conservative government has said the coal from the mine will not be used to produce energy, but critics say it will set the UK back in its climate goalsImage: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
ClimateUnited Kingdom

UK approves controversial new coal mine, sparking criticism

41 minutes ago

The Woodhouse Colliery project is expected to take two years to build and create 500 jobs. However, many say it will set back Britain in its bid to meet climate goals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KdQf

The UK approved its first new deep coal mine in three decades on Wednesday, sparking swift criticism from environmental groups.

Britain's Conservative government has defended the project, with Cabinet Minister Michael Gove saying it would have a "neutral effect" on climate change, but activists warn the mine could deal a major blow to the UK's climate goals.

What do we know about the project?

The Woodhouse Colliery mine project was unveiled in 2014 and has been criticized by the British government's independent climate advisory panel, as well as the opposition Labour Party, NGOs and activists.

It seeks to extract coking coal used in the steel industry from under the Irish Sea. The coal will be processed on the site of a shuttered chemical plant in the town Whitehaven, about 340 miles (550 kilometers) away from London.

The project by West Cumbria Mining in northwest England is expected to create around 500 jobs.

The mine would take two years to build, and cost around 165 million pounds ($201 million; €191 million). It is proposed to be in operation for 50 years.

"This coal will be used for the production of steel and would otherwise need to be imported. It will not be used for power generation. The mine seeks to be net zero in its operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the wider economy," a spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

Whitehaven – a town and its coal

The majority of the coal produced is expected to be exported to Europe. After five years, more than 80% of the coal produced annually is to be sent to an export terminal on England's east coast, according to planning documents.

How have climate activists responded?

Critics argue the mine will affect Britain's status as a leader in replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy. It could affect the country's goal to phase out coal and meet goals of generating 100% electricity from clean energy sources by 2035.

Coal burning power plants are responsible for a fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest single source.

"The UK government risks becoming a superpower in climate hypocrisy rather than climate leadership. How can we possibly expect other countries to rein in fossil fuel extraction when we're building new coal mines here?" Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK told AP news agency.

Britain has passed laws requiring it to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

In 2021, about a quarter of Britain's energy was produced by wind. But the Conservative government has dialed back on wind turbines due to local opposition.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, oil and gas prices have soared in the UK and Europe. Britain has taken steps to bolster its domestic energy supply. Even though it imports very little Russian gas, the energy markets are subject to price fluctuations.

tg/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Quest for greener steel heats up in Sweden's cold north

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Eco Africa Sendung 11.11.2022

Air pollution and a call to end dirty electricity production

Air pollution and a call to end dirty electricity production

In South Africa, toxic air pollution from aging coal-fired power plants pours out every year. Now some township residents are fighting back with the help of civil society groups.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 10, 202207:23 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Reichsbürger protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate

How dangerous are Germany's far-right Reichsbürger?

Society11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fußball WM Katar | Kanada v Marokko

World Cup 2022: Morocco's tactical brilliance explained

World Cup 2022: Morocco's tactical brilliance explained

Sports12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taliban fighters patrol a street in Kabul

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

Afghanistan: Taliban return to violent ways

Human Rights12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A photo of Wirecard's logo is displayed at its headquarters near Munich, Germany

Wirecard: How Germany's fraudulent fintech star was exposed

Wirecard: How Germany's fraudulent fintech star was exposed

Business14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Four children stand next to a snowman, which has a carrot for a nose

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine

How Russia is weaponizing winter in Ukraine

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi

What to expect from this week's China-Arab summit?

What to expect from this week's China-Arab summit?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party

Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

PoliticsDecember 7, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage