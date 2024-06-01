  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Donald TrumpUkraineIsrael
PoliticsMexico

UK ambassador to Mexico reportedly sacked after rifle joke

June 1, 2024

The British diplomat was seen in a video jokingly pointing a rifle toward staff members. The UK government did not clearly say its ambassador was fired, but stressed it had taken "appropriate action."

https://p.dw.com/p/4gWIH
Jon Benjamin, representative of the British Embassy in Mexico
The UK government did not clearly state it had dismissed the ambassadorImage: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/picture alliance

The UK's ambassador to Mexico has apparently been removed from his post, after a video of him jokingly pointing what appears to be a high-powered rifle at staff circulated online, causing controversy.

In the video, diplomat Jon Benjamin appears in the front seat of a vehicle and points the weapon towards staff seated at the back. The video was allegedly shot during a trip by Benjamin to the northern Mexican state of Durango.

"Benjamin, a career diplomat, was sacked as ambassador soon after the episode in April," the Financial Times said, quoting unnamed people familiar with the matter. It added that the colleague seated in the back was a local staff member.

What the British government has said

The UK government responded to questions by news agencies surrounding the incident saying: "We are aware of this incident and have taken appropriate action. Where internal issues do arise, the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) has robust Human Resources processes to address them."

The government's website says of Benjamin on his biography page that he "was" its ambassador to Mexico "from 2021 to 2024," without giving further details.

Benjamin's LinkedIn profile says his mission in Mexico city ended in May, stating he is currently "in transition."

Prior to serving in Mexico, he represented the UK in Chile, Ghana, Turkey, Indonesia and the United States.

rmt/kb (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Police investigators in forensic suits inspect a crime scene in Mexico

Conflicts between cartels leave five women dead in Mexico

Conflicts between cartels leave five women dead in Mexico

Three of the women were found in bags, next to a hand-written message from the leader of a drug gang — the latest in the wave of crime against women in Mexico.
CrimeNovember 5, 2022
National guard and military vehicles seen in the Tamaulipas state in a stock image

Mexico: 2 more mayoral candidates killed ahead of election

Mexico: 2 more mayoral candidates killed ahead of election

The two mayoral candidates were reported killed on the same day. Their deaths bring the number of local politicians killed in the lead up to Mexico's June elections to 17.
CrimeApril 20, 2024