  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gestures as he answers questions at a factory outside Belfast in Northern Ireland
'Joining the CPTPP trade bloc puts the UK at the center of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies,' Sunak saidImage: Liam McBurney/AP/picture alliance
TradeUnited Kingdom

UK agrees to join trans-Pacific trade pact

14 minutes ago

Britain has struck a deal to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), its biggest trade deal after Brexit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PWkk

The UK has reached an agreement to join a major trans-Pacific trade pact, in the nation's biggest trade deal since Brexit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday made the announcement to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), making Britain the first new member since the creation of the bloc in 2018 and also the first European country in the trade grouping.

"Joining the CPTPP trade bloc puts the UK at the center of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies," Sunak said in a statement, adding that the deal demonstrated "the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms."

Brexit regret, or Bregret, spreads in UK

UK seeks trade ties with fast-growing economies

The CPTPP is the successor to a previous trans-Pacific trade pact that the United States withdrew from in 2017 under former President Donald Trump.

The bloc currently has 11 members, including Japan, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

According to Sunak's office, once Britain becomes the 12th member, the bloc will comprise of more than 500 million people and account for about 15% of global GDP.

The deal comes after nearly two years of intense talks as the UK looks to turn towards geographically distant but fast-growing economies in its bid to build global trade relations following its exit from the European Union.

Britain has till now struck pacts with far-flung allies, including Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, while it is in talks with India and Canada.

But a prized deal with Washington still remains a distant prospect.

dvv/sri (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Nordirland - Brexit-Konflikt (Symbol)

EU sues UK over NIreland Protocol Law

EU sues UK over NIreland Protocol Law

The European Union is taking legal action against British moves to override it’s post Brexit trade deal. Niall O’Dochartaigh of the University of Galway tells Laila Harrak that the British government’s threat to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol will ride roughshot over the wishes of the majority of people in Northern Ireland.
PoliticsJune 16, 202206:09 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump indicted in hush money case

Crime6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Some members of the Ayawaso CP football club after a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium

Cerebral palsy football in Ghana offers escape from stigma

Cerebral palsy football in Ghana offers escape from stigma

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A lab in Pakistan testing patients for HIV

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Health15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Business15 hours ago02:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Roma flag, green and blue with a red circle that has spkes in the middle

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

Society19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Three men in front of the Saudi, Chinese and Iranian flags; two are shaking hands

China's mediation in Mideast leaves US worried

China's mediation in Mideast leaves US worried

Politics14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage