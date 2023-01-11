  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
A teacher at a school against a poster on the wall with information on how to defeat Ebola virus, October 27, 2022
Uganda recorded its fifth outbreak of the Sudan strain of Ebola, accoring to the World Health Organizaton Image: Hajarah Nalwadda/AP Photo/picture alliance
HealthUganda

Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

29 minutes ago

The World Health Organization praised Uganda for its concerted effort to defeat the virus, after the first case was detected in a central Ugandan district in September last year. The country recorded 56 deaths.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M1nK

Uganda declared an end to the latest outbreak of the Ebola virus on Monday.

"We have successfully controlled the Ebola outbreak in Uganda," Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said at a conference in Mubende, the district where the virus was first detected in September.

Aceng said that Wednesday marked 113 days since the first case was detected in the country, and that there were no new cases in the past 42 days, which is line with the World Health Organization recommendation for declaring an end to the disease.Forty-two days is roughly double Ebola's maximum incubation period; on average, people infected with the show symptoms in around 8-10 days.

The East African country recorded 56 deaths, from 142 cases, in the outbreak.

How Uganda defeated the virus

Uganda put residents of Mubende and Kassanda districts under lockdown until the middle of December.

Health officials elsewhere in the country implemented strong measures to trace the spread of infection, eventually bringing the virus under control.

Ebola virus can spread from one person to another through direct contact with the blood, secretions, or other bodily fluids of infected people, as well as through surfaces contaminated with the fluids.

The virus in Uganda was the rare Sudan strain against which there are no effective vaccines yet. Clinical trials of three vaccine candidates are underway in the country.

WHO praises Uganda's efforts 

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement that Uganda had shown how Ebola can be defeated.

He said the virus can be defeated when "the whole system works together, from having an alert systems in place, to finding and caring for people affected and their contacts, to gaining the full participation of affected communities in the response."

Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, said it intitially looked like Ebola would cast a "dark shadow over the country well into 2023" because the outbreak reached major cities like Kampala and Jinja.

She said Uganda's victory in the fight "starts off the year on a note of great hope for Africa."

Health Minister Aceng said the latest chapter of the epidemic marked Uganda's seventh outbreak of the disease. She added that the source of the outbreak "like many others" was still not known.

Uganda, which shares its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, last recorded an outbreak in 2019, when at least five people died. The country registered its most deadly outbreak in 2000, with 224 deaths from 425 cases.

rm/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.who.int
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

: A man with a bicycle can be seen crossing the transportation train tracks in front of the ruins of a salt mine in Soledar

Ukraine updates: Soledar's fate unclear amid heavy fighting

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Southern African soldiers probed over body-burning video

Southern African soldiers probed over body-burning video

Crime4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman in a red smock and a man with a white hat

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Religion5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reem Alabali-Radovan during her press conference holding up a copy of the report 'Racism in Germany'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

Politics1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

View of Prague Castle and the Mala Strana from the Charles Bridge in snowy weather

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Business7 hours ago9 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage