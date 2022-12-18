Uganda lifts Ebola-related lockdown

After two months of restrictions, 142 cases of the virus and 56 related deaths, Uganda is now lifting its Ebola lockdown while continuing to stay on high alert.

Uganda lifted all its Ebola-related restrictions on movement on Saturday, after a two-month lockdown.

"Currently, there is no transmission, no contact under follow-up, no patients in the isolation facilities, and we are progressing well with the count down," President Yoweri Museveni said in a statement.

The virus has killed 56 people and infected 142 since September when authorities announced the outbreak. In October, Ugandan authorities announced curfew and travel restrictions and shut down places of worship and entertainment.

The country has now made progress on curbing the deadly virus which is known to kill 40%-60% of the people it infects. It discharged its last Ebola patient earlier this month.

The move comes after Uganda's local leaders appealed to the government to lift the lockdown, considering it has had a severe impact on businesses.

Is Uganda's Ebola outbreak over? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Vaccine update

Ebola, which spreads through exposure to an infected person's bodily fluids, causes vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding.

While there is no proven vaccine to prevent the deadly virus, Uganda received its first shipment of trial vaccines earlier this month. The country plans to test the vaccine on contacts and contact's contacts of Ebola patients along with frontline health care workers.

Despite the relaxation of lockdown rules, Ugandan authorities remain on high alert for a resurgence of cases, Museveni said in his statement.

Uganda battles a blood shortage To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/sms (Reuters, AFP)