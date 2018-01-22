Uber denied new license in London for safety reasons

Transport for London on Monday said it would not grant Uber a new license in the UK capital. It cited "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk'' in its decision to evoke Uber's license, which expires at midnight Monday.

Uber vowed to appeal the decision and has 21 days to do so.

Transport for London (TfL), the city's regulator of taxi and private hire services saidin an official statement that it "has identified a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk."

"Safety is our absolute top priority ...Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured," TfL's director of licensing, regulation and charging Helen Chapman told the news agency The Associated Press.

Although TfL acknowledged that Uber made efforts to address some of these issues, it said it was not confident that similar issues will not reoccur, deeming the company unfit at this period of time.

Uber's unsafe practices

TfL identified a number of critical issues that compromised passenger safety and security. TfL highlighted how Uber's systems allowed unauthorized drivers to upload their photos to other Uber driver accounts, allowing them to pick up passengers as though they were the booked driver. Such cases occurred in at least 14,000 trips.

The risky practice also meant all the journeys were uninsured and that some took place with unlicensed drivers, one of which had previously had their licence revoked by TfL.

Dismissed or suspended drivers could also create an Uber account and carry passengers.

mvb/rt (AP, dpa)

