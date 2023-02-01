  1. Skip to content
Attorney Ben Crump (2n L) and Tyre Nichols' parents, RowVaughn Wells (C) and Rodney Wells (3rd R), arrive at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church ahead of the funeral service for Nichols
Tyre Nichols' family was joined by civil rights activists for his funeral ceremonyImage: SETH HERALD/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeUnited States of America

Tyre Nichols: Funeral held for Black man killed by US police

14 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris was invited to join Tyre Nichols' family and several civil rights activists to pay their respects. Nichols died after being violently beaten by a group of police officers in Memphis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MzLO

Family and friends, as well as several other notable names, gathered in the US city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday to pay their final respects to Tyre Nichols — a Black man killed by police in January.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the ceremony at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church where civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton held a eulogy for Nichols.

Earlier in the day, Sharpton also visited the nearby site where civil rights leader Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.

Family members of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd — both of whom were killed by police and became rallying cries for the Black Lives Matter movement and some of the largest protests in recent US history — had also been invited.

The ceremony had to be delayed by several hours due to icy weather.

Vice President Harris received a standing ovation as she was introduced at the funeral service.

"We mourn with you and the people of our country mourn with you,'' she told the Nichols family. She condemned the behavior of police toward Nichols, saying "ít was not in the interest of keeping the public safe, because one must ask, was not it in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us today?'' 

What happened to Tyre Nichols?

The 29-year-old Nichols died on January 10 in hospital following injuries sustained in a violent encounter with police officers. The officers had pulled over his vehicle while he was on his way home on January 7.

Attorney and civil rights leader Ben Crump described the incident, in which a group of officers beat and kicked the man, as a "police lynching."

Police released video footage of the confrontation on Friday, sparking widespread outrage and numerous protests.

Crump said the body camera footage showed officers taser, pepper spray and restrain Nichols for a traffic violation near his home as he returned from taking pictures of the sunset in a nearby park.

The footage also shows that the officers involved were also Black. This has opened up new discussions about the systemic nature of police violence and racism in the US.

Five of the officers involved were fired before being charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression. Two more officers have been relieved of duty and are under investigation, while three fire department workers were also fired.

Memphis disbands police unit after outcry over beating video

ab/nm (Reuters, AP)

Hands holding a rainbow flag

Russian law bans LGBTQ 'propaganda'

Human Rights12 hours ago03:03 min
Page 1 of 3
