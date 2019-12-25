 Typhoon Phanfone kills several on Christmas in Philippines | News | DW | 26.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Typhoon Phanfone kills several on Christmas in Philippines

The Asian country, which has over 7,000 islands, is prone to typhoons. Winds have reached almost 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour) as the forecast suggests it will continue to wreak havoc until the weekend.

Philippines Typhoon Phanfone (AFP/R. F. Dejon)

At least 13 people have been killed as the full effects of Typhoon Phanfone became apparent on Thursday, according to officials.

Among the dead were a 13-year-old boy who was electrocuted, a man killed by a tree branch and another had a fatal
car accident due to the conditions, the Philippines disaster agency said.

 

The death toll may continue to rise as authorities search for a number of people who are still missing after the destructive winds came ashore over Christmas.

Read more: Philippines massacre: Masterminds of Maguindanao killings convicted

The confirmed fatalities were from the provinces of Iloilo, Leyte and Capiz.

Thousands affected, internet down

The deadly typhoon contained winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).

Tens of thousands were left stranded, homeless or in fear for their lives as Phanfone caused destruction across the Southeast Asian country. Communication has become difficult, with online access and mobile phone coverage at a minimum.

Read more: Death toll rises in southern Philippines earthquake

The storm has left more than 24,000 residents stuck at ports or evacuation centers, and thousands of others housebound.

Phanfone, the 21st cyclone to hit the archipelagic country in 2019 alone, is expected to continue to wreak havoc until Saturday, according to the weather bureau.

  • People forced to flee their homes

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Massive disruption

    Typhoon Kammuri has caused widespread disruption to life in the Philippines, shutting down schools, offices and transport amid fierce winds and heavy rain. Over 483,000 people were forced to flee their homes in Bicol and nearby provinces. Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain.

  • People walk over sand bags

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Not the first one this year

    Kammuri, locally called Tisoy, is the 20th cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, according to the weather bureau. It was expected to move past the country by Friday morning.

  • Plane on the runway

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Airport shut down

    The storm's potent gusts forced authorities to close Manila's international airport on Tuesday as a precaution. Nearly 500 flights were cancelled, and officials warned passengers not to come to the airport.

  • Residents help carry a wooden fishing boat into a secured area

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Stranded travelers

    The Philippines' coast guard also suspended sea travel in the northeast, stranding thousands of travelers, cargo ships and smaller watercraft in the archipelago nation.

  • People walk as Typhoon Kammuri, known locally as Typhoon Tisoy, makes landfall

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    Rescheduling games

    The Philippines is currently hosting thousands of Southeast Asian athletes for biennial regional games that opened on Saturday and run until December 11. The storm has forced organizers to postpone several events until later in the competition, among them surfing, kayak, windsurfing, polo, sailing, skateboarding and canoeing.

  • An overview of damages of the typhoon-affected coastal village of San Roque

    Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

    A disaster-prone nation

    The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the archipelago of more than 100 million people one of the world's most disaster-prone nations. The country's deadliest cyclone on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


jsi/xx (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Eleven dead, 300 hospitalized after drinking poisonous coconut wine

Hundreds of Filipino revellers were rushed to hospitals after consuming the traditional holiday drink called lambanog. Some were comatose, while others complained of stomach aches, vomiting and numbness. (23.12.2019)  

Germany among top three countries suffering most from extreme weather events

As the Earth warms, climate change-related disasters are on the rise. More people are being killed as a result of heatwaves, droughts and storms. In 2018, Japan, the Philippines and Germany were hit particularly hard. (04.12.2019)  

Philippines typhoon leads to Christmas misery

Tens of thousands were left stranded, homeless or in fear for their lives as Typhoon Phanfone wreaked destruction across the Philippines. The storm has led to a bleak Christmas Day for the mostly Catholic island nation. (25.12.2019)  

Philippines massacre: Masterminds of Maguindanao killings convicted

A court in the Philippines has convicted 30 people for their roles in the country's worst political murders, including killing over 30 journalists. The convicts face lengthy jail terms. (19.12.2019)  

Death toll rises in southern Philippines earthquake

A major earthquake hit the southern Philippines, killing at least five people and damaging buildings already weakened by deadly tremors in October. Rescue efforts were disrupted by aftershocks. (16.12.2019)  

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands

The powerful typhoon Kammuri has forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in the Philippines. It has severely disrupted travel, work and school in the archipelago nation. (03.12.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Philippinen Taifun Phanfone

Philippines typhoon leads to Christmas misery 25.12.2019

Tens of thousands were left stranded, homeless or in fear for their lives as Typhoon Phanfone wreaked destruction across the Philippines. The storm has led to a bleak Christmas Day for the mostly Catholic island nation.

Advertisement