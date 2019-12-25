Typhoon Phanfone kills several on Christmas in Philippines

The Asian country, which has over 7,000 islands, is prone to typhoons. Winds have reached almost 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour) as the forecast suggests it will continue to wreak havoc until the weekend.
At least 13 people have been killed as the full effects of Typhoon Phanfone became apparent on Thursday, according to officials.
Among the dead were a 13-year-old boy who was electrocuted, a man killed by a tree branch and another had a fatal
car accident due to the conditions, the Philippines disaster agency said.
The death toll may continue to rise as authorities search for a number of people who are still missing after the destructive winds came ashore over Christmas.
Read more: Philippines massacre: Masterminds of Maguindanao killings convicted
The confirmed fatalities were from the provinces of Iloilo, Leyte and Capiz.
Thousands affected, internet down
The deadly typhoon contained winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).
Tens of thousands were left stranded, homeless or in fear for their lives as Phanfone caused destruction across the Southeast Asian country. Communication has become difficult, with online access and mobile phone coverage at a minimum.
Read more: Death toll rises in southern Philippines earthquake
The storm has left more than 24,000 residents stuck at ports or evacuation centers, and thousands of others housebound.
Phanfone, the 21st cyclone to hit the archipelagic country in 2019 alone, is expected to continue to wreak havoc until Saturday, according to the weather bureau.
jsi/xx (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Hundreds of Filipino revellers were rushed to hospitals after consuming the traditional holiday drink called lambanog. Some were comatose, while others complained of stomach aches, vomiting and numbness. (23.12.2019)
As the Earth warms, climate change-related disasters are on the rise. More people are being killed as a result of heatwaves, droughts and storms. In 2018, Japan, the Philippines and Germany were hit particularly hard. (04.12.2019)
Tens of thousands were left stranded, homeless or in fear for their lives as Typhoon Phanfone wreaked destruction across the Philippines. The storm has led to a bleak Christmas Day for the mostly Catholic island nation. (25.12.2019)
A court in the Philippines has convicted 30 people for their roles in the country's worst political murders, including killing over 30 journalists. The convicts face lengthy jail terms. (19.12.2019)